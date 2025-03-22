Pros react after Kevin Holland defeats Gunnar Nelson at UFC London

By Chris Taylor - March 22, 2025

Today’s UFC London main card featured a highly anticipated welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Gunnar Nelson.

Kevin Holland

Holland (27-13 MMA) was returning to the welterweight division after suffering back-to-back stoppage losses to Reiner de Ridder (submission) and Roman Dolidze (TKO) at middleweight. ‘Trailblazer’ had gone just 1-4 over his previous five Octagon appearances.

As for Gunnar Nelson (19-6-1 MMA), the fan favorite was competing for the first time in 2 years this evening in London. ‘Gunni’ had most previously competed back at UFC 286 in March of 2023, where he defeated Bryan Barberena by way of submission.

Today’s ‘Holland vs. Nelson’ bout proved to be a back and forth affair. While Gunnar Nelson was able to get Kevin Holland down on multiple occasions, the lengthy legs of ‘Trailblazer’ caused him issues on the ground and prevented him from securing any submissions. Holland, meanwhile, was able to drop ‘Gunni’ in the final seconds of round one and also battered his face with hammer fists in the second. Despite a strong effort from Nelson in round three, it wasn’t enough to get the judges’ decision.

Official UFC London Results: Kevin Holland def. Gunnar Nelson by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Holland vs. Nelson’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Kevin Holland defeating Gunnar Nelson at UFC London:

Who would you like to see Kevin Holland fight next following his victory over Gunnar Nelson this evening in England? Share your ideas in the comment sections on social media PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Gunnar Nelson Kevin Holland UFC UFC London

Related

Sean Brady, Leon Edwards, UFC London, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Sean Brady stops Leon Edwards at UFC London

Chris Taylor - March 22, 2025
Sean Brady, Leon Edwards, UFC London, Results, UFC
Sean Brady

UFC London Results: Sean Brady stops Leon Edwards (Video)

Chris Taylor - March 22, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC London results, including the welterweight main event between Leon Edwards and Sean Brady.

Carlos Ulberg, Jan Blachowicz, UFC London, Results, UFC
Jan Blachowicz

Pros react after Carlos Ulberg defeats Jan Blachowicz at UFC London

Chris Taylor - March 22, 2025

Today’s UFC London event was co-headlined by a key light heavyweight bout between former division champ Jan Blachowicz and Carlos Ulberg.

Carlos Ulberg
Jan Blachowicz

UFC London Results: Carlos Ulberg defeats Jan Blachowicz (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - March 22, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC London results, including the co-main event bout between Jan Blachowicz and Carlos Ulberg.

Kevin Holland
Kevin Holland

UFC London Results: Kevin Holland defeats Gunnar Nelson (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - March 22, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC London results, including the welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Gunnar Nelson.

UFC London, Results, Leon Edwards, Sean Brady, UFC

UFC London: ‘Edwards vs. Brady’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - March 22, 2025
Jon Jones, Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Jon Jones becomes co-owner of Mike Perry's Dirty Boxing promotion: "Powerhouse of combat sports"

Josh Evanoff - March 21, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is now a co-owner of Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing fighting promotion.

Norma Dumont, Kayla Harrison
Norma Dumont

Norma Dumont pitches interim title fight against Kayla Harrison as division slows: "It's the fight that makes sense"

Josh Evanoff - March 21, 2025

With Julianna Pena on the shelf, Norma Dumont wants an interim UFC title fight against Kayla Harrison.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall pitches WWE crossover to promote long-awaited fight against Jon Jones: "Babyfaces versus heels"

Josh Evanoff - March 21, 2025

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall wants to work with the WWE to promote his fight against Jon Jones.

Jon Jones
Michael Bisping

UFC commentator thinks Jon Jones should be given ultimatum on Tom Aspinall fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 21, 2025

One UFC commentator believes it’s time for Jon Jones to defend UFC gold or retire.