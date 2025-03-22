Pros react after Kevin Holland defeats Gunnar Nelson at UFC London

Today’s UFC London main card featured a highly anticipated welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Gunnar Nelson.

Holland (27-13 MMA) was returning to the welterweight division after suffering back-to-back stoppage losses to Reiner de Ridder (submission) and Roman Dolidze (TKO) at middleweight. ‘Trailblazer’ had gone just 1-4 over his previous five Octagon appearances.

As for Gunnar Nelson (19-6-1 MMA), the fan favorite was competing for the first time in 2 years this evening in London. ‘Gunni’ had most previously competed back at UFC 286 in March of 2023, where he defeated Bryan Barberena by way of submission.

Today’s ‘Holland vs. Nelson’ bout proved to be a back and forth affair. While Gunnar Nelson was able to get Kevin Holland down on multiple occasions, the lengthy legs of ‘Trailblazer’ caused him issues on the ground and prevented him from securing any submissions. Holland, meanwhile, was able to drop ‘Gunni’ in the final seconds of round one and also battered his face with hammer fists in the second. Despite a strong effort from Nelson in round three, it wasn’t enough to get the judges’ decision.

Official UFC London Results: Kevin Holland def. Gunnar Nelson by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Holland vs. Nelson’ below:

I think Kevin Holland pulls this one off. Am I crazy? #UFCLondon — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 22, 2025

I am late but I am right on time for this one #UFCLondon — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) March 22, 2025

Kev coming out too NBA Young boy this already not a good look 😂😂😂 #UFCLondon — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) March 22, 2025

Gunner picked up Kev like a duffle bag 💼 is crazy #UFCLondon — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) March 22, 2025

What a shot by Holland!! That was close! #UFCLondon — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 22, 2025

Kev really is kung fu Kenny with the heel kick up against the cage #UFCLondon — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) March 22, 2025

20-18 Holland. Don’t see this one making it to the scorecards #UFCLondon — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 22, 2025

I think Gunni needs a finish! Kevin looks serious out there #UFCLondon — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 22, 2025

Post-fight reactions to Kevin Holland defeating Gunnar Nelson at UFC London:

Man Kevin Holland is so freaking long and underrated grappler! He should stay at 170! #UFCLondon — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 22, 2025

Fuck yes 😤 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 22, 2025

Good dub blunt bro 💨💨💨💨 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 22, 2025

Who would you like to see Kevin Holland fight next following his victory over Gunnar Nelson this evening in England? Share your ideas in the comment sections on social media PENN Nation!