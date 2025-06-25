Jon Jones announces new business venture following UFC retirement

Jon Jones has made his first major business move since retiring from pro MMA competition. During the UFC Baku post-fight press conference, Dana White revealed that “Bones” decided to call it a career after a legendary run. The end of Jones’ career wasn’t without controversy, however, as fans have accused the MMA legend of avoiding a title unification bout with Tom Aspinall. Jones has had fun with the messages from angry spectators, using an image of a duck holding UFC gold as his profile pic on social media. Outside of trolling fans, Jones has revealed a new business venture. RELATED: LONGTIME JON JONES RIVAL REACTS TO UFC RETIREMENT: ‘IT’S NOT SURPRISING’

Jon Jones Lands Chief Performance Officer Role

Jon Jones took to his Instagram account to announce that he inked a deal with Ketone-IQ.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to announce my new position at @ketone as their Chief Performance Officer. It’s been great in the cage, but I want my true legacy to be the way that I conduct business, putting my best foot forward in everything that I do. Ketone-IQ has been a game-changer in my daily life, giving me more mental clarity, focus, and fuel to take me through each and every day. I believe in it so much that I became a co-owner of the company. Try it, this stuff slaps.”

Jones figures to be a part of more lucrative business deals now that he longer has to put his attention into fight camps. He’s also hoping to square away a recent legal matter. “Bones” is facing a criminal charge for leaving the scene of a traffic accident in New Mexico back in February. Body cam footage was released revealing a man making threats to police over the phone, and a woman alleges that Jones was the culprit.

