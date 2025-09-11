Eddie Hearn wants to ‘take on’ Dana White as UFC head prepares full-scale move into boxing

By Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2025
Eddie Hearn speaks at a press conference, opposite Dana White on stage at a media event

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn addressed UFC CEO Dana White’s recent comments about becoming the ‘CEO of Boxing’ ahead of Alvarez vs. Crawford.

We’re days away from one of the biggest fights in boxing history as Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford prepare to square off in Las Vegas. The event is co-promoted by Riyadh Season and UFC CEO Dana White, who will launch his full-scale move into the sport this weekend.

White has massive plans for TKO Boxing. He’s been extremely critical of the sport in recent years, calling it ‘broken’ and needing desperate reform.

White’s move into boxing has been well-received by his promotional counterparts, including Eddie Hearn. But while White has been accepted with open arms, Hearn wants to prove that White’s goal to become the ‘CEO of Boxing’ is a far-fetched journey.

Eddie Hearn scoffs at Dana White’s plans to become the ‘CEO of Boxing’

During a recent interview with Charlie Parsons, Hearn reacted to White’s ambitious goals in promoting boxing.

“He wants to be the CEO of boxing? They’re trying to get the Muhammad Ali act changed. You’re not going to see me slagging off Dana White,” Hearn said of White. “Not because I don’t want to upset him, because I respect him. The one thing that I would really like, at this point in my career, is to go head-to-head with him.

“To take him on. I want to compete against Dana White, to prove that I’m much better than him as a boxing promoter. So I’m excited for him to come into the space, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to fall out, by the way.

“Competition is fantastic, but you’re not gonna come into boxing and steamroll the game. It’s just not gonna happen.”

Hearn promotes some of the top boxers in the world; including Anthony Joshua and Conor Benn. He was paramount in securing the highly-anticipated rivalry fight between Chris Eubank Jr. and Benn earlier this year, as well as their upcoming rematch.

