Kayla Harrison reacts to future UFC title fight with Amanda Nunes

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 8, 2025

Kayla Harrison wants the best version of Amanda Nunes when the two collide.

Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison staredown

Harrison captured the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship from Julianna Pena on Saturday. The two collided inside the Prudential Center in Newark. Harrison scored a submission finish via kimura to capture the 135-pound gold.

After the fight, it was revealed that Amanda Nunes plans on ending her retirement to challenge for the title she once held.  “The Lioness” also had a staredown with Harrison.

Kayla Harrison on Amanda Nunes’ Return

Kayla Harrison spoke to reporters following UFC 316. When asked about Amanda Nunes, the newly minted champion said she wants “The Lioness” to be in elite form when they clash (via MMAJunkie).

“Listen, I’m going to give Amanda as much time to prepare, I want her to be the best her,” Harrison said at the UFC 316 post-fight press conference. “I’m going to be the best me, and we’re going to go in there and make absolute magic in the UFC women’s division. We’re going to break some records and make some history. We’re both going to make a lot of money doing it, and we’re going to bring women’s MMA to a whole new level.”

Harrison and Nunes once trained together at American Top Team. The two have long believed a showdown was possible. Nunes ultimately cut ties with ATT to focus on her own gym.

Nunes retired from pro MMA competition following a successful title defense against Irene Aldana in 2023. It wouldn’t take long for Nunes to tease a comeback. She even posted a video of herself wearing a UFC fight kit while asking Dana White to talk business.

Nunes is set to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame on June 26. “The Lioness” was the first women’s “champ-champ” in UFC history.

