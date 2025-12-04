Kamaru Usman’s manager makes his pitch for Islam Makhachev title fight

By Harry Kettle - December 4, 2025
Islam Makhachev attends the UFC 311 press conference, opposite Kamaru Usman backstage at UFC 294

Kamaru Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has made his pitch for the former champion to get a shot at Islam Makhachev.

For a while now, we have heard rumblings that Kamaru Usman could get a UFC welterweight title shot against Islam Makhachev. It’s been discussed for quite some time, with Kamaru kickstarting the conversation after defeating Joaquin Buckley earlier this year to break his three-fight losing streak.

RELATED: Kamaru Usman explains why Islam Makhachev win at UFC 322 will be ‘bittersweet’ ahead of potential title shot

Islam Makhachev, meanwhile, has also shown interest in the fight, especially in the lead-up to his welterweight title triumph over Jack Della Maddalena. If Makhachev vs Usman does happen, then Ali Adbelaziz will play a big role given that he represents both men.

In a recent interview, Abdelaziz gabe his thoughts on Makhachev vs Usman potentially coming to fruition.

Abdelaziz’s view on Makhachev vs Usman

“Kamaru Usman has done a lot of things for this company,” Abdelaziz said. “I will campaign for him to get a title fight, but I’m not going to make the decision. Dana White, Hunter (Campbell), all these guys are going to make the decision. I have my argument. For Islam Makhachev’s side, what the f*ck has Ian Garry done the last couple years? I like the kid.

“I think he’s a great fighter. Islam Makhachev’s past 10 fights, he finished eight. He’s one of the most busiest champions since 2021. Ian Garry has decisioned everybody. If you look at excitement, personality, I think people are more interested in (Carlos) Prates. But Kamaru Usman is a legend.

“When you do these things for the company, when you go ahead and fight a guy nobody knows – Buckley, nobody knows, and make him look like a cab driver. He did, and I like Buckley, but he made him look like he doesn’t belong in there with him. He earned this. People don’t know this, but he was offered Shavkat last November. Kamaru accepted the fight. I don’t know what was going on with Shavkat. I think he was injured or something. Hunter offered me this fight. …

“Kamaru Usman is one of the biggest names in the division. When you’re Islam Makhachev, you want to have legacy on your name.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

