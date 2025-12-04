Joshua Van sees Alexandre Pantoja as the flyweight GOAT ahead of UFC 323

Joshua Van has said that in his eyes, Alexandre Pantoja is the flyweight GOAT as they prepare to battle it out at UFC 323.

For the longest time now, Joshua Van has been viewed as someone who can make some real noise at 125 pounds. On Saturday night, he has the chance to make the most noise of all when he challenges Alexandre Pantoja for the UFC flyweight championship in the co-main event of UFC 323.

It’s an opportunity that has been coming for a while with Van surging through a string of other big names in the division en route to facing Pantoja. Of course, this is essentially him taking on the final boss, and the 24-year-old will have to put forward the performance of a lifetime if he is going to leave Las Vegas with the gold wrapped around his waist.

As we know, Demetrious Johnson is seen as the consensus greatest flyweight of all time. For Van, however, that isn’t necessarily the case.

Van’s view on Pantoja’s flyweight GOAT status

“We have to give credit to Pantoja – he’s the greatest of all time in my eyes,” Van told MMA Junkie and other media at the UFC 323 media day on Wednesday. “This is the up-and-coming vs. the great.”

“I started watching UFC fights after 2017, so I didn’t really see Demetrious Johnson fight,” Van said. “All I saw was Pantoja. When he got the belt, that’s when I made my debut and things like that, so I’m used to seeing him at the top, so that’s why I say he’s the greatest of all time.”

“It feels great to represent the younger generation,” Van said. “Like, look at that sh*t, the 2000s, the fighters born in the 2000’s, that’s history, too. I’m just feeling like every time I fight, I make history.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie