Joaquin Buckley explains why he is Islam Makhachev’s ‘worst nightmare’ at welterweight

Islam Makhachev is headed up to the UFC welterweight division, and there are some very tough matchups awaiting him there. One of them might turn out to be his “worst nightmare.” That would be Joaquin Buckley.

Makhachev is the long-reigning UFC welterweight champion, and the promotion’s top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter right now. Earlier this month, he announced plans to vacate his lightweight belt and head up to welterweight. The expectation is that he will walk right into a title fight with the division’s new champion, Jack Della Maddalena.

While Makhachev is widely considered the best fighter alive right now, more and more fans seem to believe Della Maddalena has the skills to upset him.

However, Buckley believes he will end up being Makhachev’s toughest test in the weight class — not the current champ.

Buckley, who is riding a win over three-time title challenger Colby Covington, and set for a fight with former champ Kamaru Usman next month, broke it down in a recent interview.