UFC Vegas 74 Results: Amir Albazi defeats Kai Kara-France (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 74 results, including the flyweight main event between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi.

Kara-France (24-11 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since UFC 277, where he suffered a TKO loss to Brandon Moreno in a bout for the promotion‘s interim flyweight title. Prior to that setback, ‘Don’t Blink’ had put together a three-fight winning streak, which included knockout victories over Rogerio Bontorin and Cody Garbrandt.

Meanwhile, Amir Albazi (17-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner sporting a five-fight winning streak, his most recent being a knockout victory over Alessandro Costa this past December. ‘The Prince’ has gone 4-0 inside of the Octagon since making his UFC debut in July of 2020.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 74 main event begins and Albazi takes the center of the cage. Kai Kara-France leaps into the pocket with a right hand that misses. He circles to his right. ‘The Prince’ cuts him off with a left hand. He feints with a right hand and then shoots in and presses the Kiwi up against the fence. Albazi looks for a single leg. Kara-France defends. Amir lets go of the takedown attempt and throws a combination. Kai gets off the fence but is quickly hit by a combination. He returns fire with a low kick. Amir Albazi lands one of his own and then comes over the top with a right hand. Kai Kara-France circles to his right and then leaps in with an overhand right. He follows that up with a good 1-2. Albazi swings and misses with a looping right hand. Kara-France goes to the body with a good right. Albazi with a low kick. Kara-France answers with a jab. He follows that up with a straight right. The horn sounds to end round one.

Adding some spice to this main event 🌶 Round 2️⃣ starting now! #UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/Fk3n85DOWl — UFC (@ufc) June 4, 2023

Round two of the UFC Vegas 74 headliner begins and Kai Kara-France opens with a low kick. Amir Albazi comes forward and lands a right hand. Both men appear happy to stand and trade here. Albazi with a jab. He continues to press the action early here. Kara-France keeps him at bay with a jab of his own. A hard low kick lands for Kai. He looks to go to the body, but his punch falls just short. A big right hand partially connects for ‘The Prince’. He shoots in for a takedown attempt but only manages to push the Kiwi up against the cage. Kara-France shrugs Albazi off and circles out to range. He lands a good low kick and then just misses with a looping right hand. Another low kick from Kai, but Amir counters beautifully with a left hand. Kara-France responds with a 1-2. Amir Albazi with a nice left hook. He lands another and Kai takes a step back. The New Zealand native with a combination that falls short. Albazi tags him with another left. Kara-France gets in a 1-2 before the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 74 main event begins and Amir Albazi quickly closes the distance and gets a body lock. He drags Kai Kara-France to the ground. The former title challenger scrambles and we are back on the feet. Another takedown attempt from ‘The Prince’ and this time he gets it. He begins working some good right hands from top position. He is working from a partial half guard but then transitions to the back. Albazi has one hook in and is continuing to land some short right hands. Amir sinks in his second hook and the locks up a body triangle. This is a bad spot for Kai Kare-France. He tries to fight back but end up giving up his neck. Amir Albazi locks in a deep choke but somehow Kai is able to survive. Kara-France escapes the position and now slams Albazi down to the canvas. Big ground and pound from Kai. He lands some hard elbows to close out round three.

15 minutes down! 📝 What are those scorecards looking like headed into main event rounds? #UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/qriOzRk27W — UFC (@ufc) June 4, 2023

Round four of the UFC Vegas 74 headliner begins and the flyweights are back to trading leather. Kai Kara-France doubles up on his jab. He lands a nice kick to the body. Amir Albazi appears to have slowed down a bit here. ‘Don’t Blink’ tags him with a low kick. Albazi responds with a nice right hand. Kai looks to close the distance but almost gets countered by a looping right. Amir shoots for a takedown. He got it for a brief second, but Kara-France is right back up. The Kiwi lands a nice combination. Both men land shots in the pocket. Kai Kara-France appears to be landing the better volume. Albazi looks to close the distance, but it allows Kara-France to shoot in and take him down. A quick whizzer allows Amir to get right back up to his feet. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC Vegas 74 main event begins and Kai Kara-France lands a good combination. He lands a nice 1-2. Amir Albazi fires back but only with one punch. He needs to put together some combinations. A good right hand lands for ‘Don’t Blink’. Albazi shoots in and scores a takedown. He needed that in a bad way. Still, Kara-France is already working his way back to his feet. He’s up, but ‘The Prince’ still has him in a body lock. Kai breaks free from the position and is able to circle out. He lands a nice low kick and then one to the body. Amir Albazi with a good counter right. Kara-France with a body kick and then a low kick. Two minutes remain. Kai Kara-France doubles up on his jab. Both men are swinging big shots in the pocket. ‘Don’t Blink’ with a good right hand. That horn sounds to end the contest.

Official UFC Vegas 74 Results: Amir Albazi def. Kai Kara-France by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

