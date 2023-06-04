UFC Vegas 74 Bonus Report: Jim Miller one of four fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 74 event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi.

Tonight’s men’s flyweight main event went the full twenty-five minutes. It was a back-and-forth affair that many fans and analysts had tied 2-2 headed into the fifth and final round. Although Kai Kara-France appeared to land the better volume of strikes throughout the final five minutes, it did not prove to be enough to get him the victory. Two of the three judges in attendance scored the contest in favor of Albazi, who walked away with the split decision win.

UFC Vegas 74 was co-headlined by a featherweight contest featuring Alex Caceres taking on Daniel Pineda. The bout resulted in a thrilling back and forth affair which saw both men badly rocked and nearly submitted. Despite the damage endured by both fighters, the fight still went the full fifteen minutes and ‘Bruce Leeroy’ got the nod on all three of the judges’ scorecards.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Featherweight fighters Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda each pocketed an extra $50k for their thrilling war in tonight’s UFC Vegas 74 co-main event. Caceres won the bout by unanimous decision (29-28 x3).

Performance of the night: Jim Miller earned an extra $50k for his 23-second knockout victory over Jesse Butler (see that here).

Performance of the night: Muhammad Naimov pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round TKO victory over Jamie Mullarkey on tonight’s preliminary fight card.

