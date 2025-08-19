Kai Asakura accepts any ‘harsh criticism’ after UFC 319 loss: ‘I’m disappointed in myself’

Kai Asakura has issued a statement after his upset UFC 319 loss to Tim Elliott.

Asakura was set for his second UFC fight after being submitted by Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight belt in his debut. In his second fight, he was a sizeable favorite against Elliott, but he suffered a second-round submission loss.

Following the loss, Asakura took to Instagram to issue a statement on the loss and claimed he’s ready to accept any harsh criticism.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 朝倉 海 Kai Asakura (@kai_asakura_)

“I’m truly sorry to everyone who supported me,” Asakura wrote on Instagram in Japanese. “Honestly, I’m disappointed in myself. Things don’t always go as planned, but I won’t give up and will keep working hard to get back on track. I’ll become stronger and prove it with results so that I can someday look back on this loss as a positive experience. I’ll accept harsh criticism and come back stronger.”

Asakura is now 0-2 in the UFC after having plenty of hype entering the promotion. He is ranked 15th at flyweight and joined the UFC after being the RIZIN bantamweight champion. In his career, he has notable wins over Manel Kape, Kyoji Horiguchi, and Juan Archuleta, among others.