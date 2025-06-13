Joaquin Buckley explains the energy he felt during Kamaru Usman face-off
UFC star Joaquin Buckley has explained the energy that he felt during his recent face-off with opponent Kamaru Usman.
Tomorrow night, Joaquin Buckley will step into the cage to fight former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. It is easily the biggest fight of his career to date and if he’s able to pick up the win, it could potentially set him up for a championship opportunity in the not-too-distant future.
Of course, this is Kamaru Usman we’re talking about here, and defeating him isn’t as easy as many may believe now that he’s 38 years of age. Buckley himself knows that he has to be the best version of himself if he wants to win, and that much is an understatement.
In a recent interview, Buckley opened up on how he felt during his recent face-off with Usman as we get closer and closer to the UFC Atlanta main event.
Buckley discusses Usman face-off
“I always love to see the type of energy that fighters give other people and to see if they will give it to me,” Buckley told MMA Junkie and other reporters during Wednesday’s media day. “With Kamaru Usman, I feel like with a lot of fights he had and a lot of opponents that he would go back-and-forth with, whether that’s Masvidal, whether that’s Leon, whether that’s Colby Covington himself – he was quiet with me.
“Not about his body language, but just his demeanor. Him taking in a deep breath before he seen me. Little details like that mean a lot to me because he knows the person that he’s going to deal with in front of him is about to give him that action. I just can’t wait because I know with that type of energy, even though you might be nervous or worried about what’s in front of you, you’re going to be locked in, and those are the fighters to watch out for.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
