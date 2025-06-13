Joaquin Buckley explains the energy he felt during Kamaru Usman face-off

UFC star Joaquin Buckley has explained the energy that he felt during his recent face-off with opponent Kamaru Usman.

Tomorrow night, Joaquin Buckley will step into the cage to fight former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. It is easily the biggest fight of his career to date and if he’s able to pick up the win, it could potentially set him up for a championship opportunity in the not-too-distant future.

Of course, this is Kamaru Usman we’re talking about here, and defeating him isn’t as easy as many may believe now that he’s 38 years of age. Buckley himself knows that he has to be the best version of himself if he wants to win, and that much is an understatement.

In a recent interview, Buckley opened up on how he felt during his recent face-off with Usman as we get closer and closer to the UFC Atlanta main event.