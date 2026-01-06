UFC star Julianna Pena claims ‘majority’ of Venezuela is ‘super stoked’ about Donald Trump’s capture of Nicolas Maduro

By BJ Penn Staff - January 6, 2026 07:45 AM PST
Julianna Pena, UFC, Donald Trump, Nicolas Maduro, MMA, Venezuela

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena is in full support of the recent United States military action in Venezuela, which led to the capture of the South American country’s President, Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro was captured overnight on January 3, following a bombing campaign by the US military in Caracas — ordered by president Donald Trump. As with any military action, the campaign has been the subject of fierce criticism both on US soil and abroad.

“The Venezuelan Vixen” Pena, who was born in the US but has Venezuelan heritage, is in full support of it. She believes most Venezuelans share that viewpoint.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DeepWaters MMA (@deepwaters__mma)

“I think that the majority—maybe about 90, 95 per cent of Venezuelans — are super stoked about this,” Pena said in a recent interview. “They’re really happy and excited they’re no longer going to be an oppressed people and Venezuela will finally be free.

“Everybody knows that Maduro was an illegitimate president,” Pena added. “Nobody recognized him as the real president. Make Venezuela great again.”

Julianna Pena in the UFC

Julianna Pena entered the UFC following a stint on The Ultimate Fighter reality show. She was hot and cold in the early years of her Octagon career, but in December of 2021, shocked the world by submitting Amanda Nunes to claim the UFC women’s bantamweight belt.

Pena’s title reign was very short-lived. After her win over Nunes, which some considered a fluke, she was booked for a rematch with the former champ. The fight unfolded much differently, as Nunes dominated the five-round contest to win a unanimous decision and reclaim the belt.

Following Nunes’ retirement, Pena reclaimed the vacant title, defeating Raquel Pennington by decision. However, she then lost the title former PFL champion Kayla Harrison in her first title defense.

Like many UFC fighters, she has been an outspoken advocate of Donald Trump throughout his presidency.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Donald Trump Julianna Pena UFC

Related

Valentina Shevchenko enters the Octagon for her fight at UFC 322

Valentina Shevchenko calls out Women's MMA critics for lack of interest in fights

Curtis Calhoun - January 6, 2026
Ben Askren poses with Dana White at a UFC press conference
UFC

Ben Askren shares hilarious story about cursing out nurses during hospital stay for double lung transplant

Curtis Calhoun - January 6, 2026

Former UFC star Ben Askren expressed self-humor when reflecting on his lengthy medical scare last year with a double lung transplant.

Justin Gaethje appears at a press conference ahead of UFC 324
UFC

Justin Gaethje addresses staph infection concerns after UFC 324 camp photo goes viral

Curtis Calhoun - January 6, 2026

Former BMF champion Justin Gaethje raised concerns about his health after a mid-camp photo went viral ahead of UFC 324.

Conor McGregor appears at a White House press briefing
Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor targets new opponent for planned White House UFC comeback: '10 seconds!'

Curtis Calhoun - January 6, 2026

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor targeted a familiar foe for his planned fighting return later this year.

Maycee Barber gets her hand raised after her fight at UFC 323
UFC

Maycee Barber refuses to fight with referee Mark Smith officiating after UFC 323 controversy

Curtis Calhoun - January 6, 2026

UFC women’s flyweight contender Maycee Barber doesn’t feel safe in the cage if referee Mark Smith officiates any of her future fights.

Ben Askren speaks at UFC Singapore media day, opposite Nate Diaz

Ben Askren scorches Nate Diaz and questions his UFC stardom: 'Not that great!'

Curtis Calhoun - January 6, 2026
Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier believes bad blood with Jon Jones is over ahead of filming reality show

Cole Shelton - January 6, 2026

Former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier said his bad blood with Jon Jones is over.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones, UFC
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier targets third meeting with UFC nemesis Jon Jones: ‘I’m going to kick his ass’

BJ Penn Staff - January 6, 2026

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones share one of the most infamous rivalries in UFC history.

Paddy Pimblett
UFC

Paddy Pimblett thinks soccer kicks and grounded knees should be legal under unified MMA rules

Dylan Bowker - January 5, 2026

Paddy Pimblett is vying for a UFC strap later this month, but his mindset was rooted in the glory days of Pride FC seemingly, as he spoke on some amendments he would look to see applied to the unified rules of mixed martial arts. Pimblett will battle former UFC interim lightweight champ and ex-BMF champ Justin Gaethje in the headliner of UFC 324 on January 24th.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier face off ahead of ALF Reality 3
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier promises to 'Kick Jon Jones's a--' in fiery statement after first faceoff as coaches on TUF spinoff

Curtis Calhoun - January 5, 2026

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier promises he’ll return to combat sports in the near future against his two-time Octagon rival, Jon Jones.