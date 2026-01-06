UFC star Julianna Pena claims ‘majority’ of Venezuela is ‘super stoked’ about Donald Trump’s capture of Nicolas Maduro

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena is in full support of the recent United States military action in Venezuela, which led to the capture of the South American country’s President, Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro was captured overnight on January 3, following a bombing campaign by the US military in Caracas — ordered by president Donald Trump. As with any military action, the campaign has been the subject of fierce criticism both on US soil and abroad.

“The Venezuelan Vixen” Pena, who was born in the US but has Venezuelan heritage, is in full support of it. She believes most Venezuelans share that viewpoint.

“I think that the majority—maybe about 90, 95 per cent of Venezuelans — are super stoked about this,” Pena said in a recent interview. “They’re really happy and excited they’re no longer going to be an oppressed people and Venezuela will finally be free.

“Everybody knows that Maduro was an illegitimate president,” Pena added. “Nobody recognized him as the real president. Make Venezuela great again.”

Julianna Pena in the UFC

Julianna Pena entered the UFC following a stint on The Ultimate Fighter reality show. She was hot and cold in the early years of her Octagon career, but in December of 2021, shocked the world by submitting Amanda Nunes to claim the UFC women’s bantamweight belt.

Pena’s title reign was very short-lived. After her win over Nunes, which some considered a fluke, she was booked for a rematch with the former champ. The fight unfolded much differently, as Nunes dominated the five-round contest to win a unanimous decision and reclaim the belt.

Following Nunes’ retirement, Pena reclaimed the vacant title, defeating Raquel Pennington by decision. However, she then lost the title former PFL champion Kayla Harrison in her first title defense.

Like many UFC fighters, she has been an outspoken advocate of Donald Trump throughout his presidency.