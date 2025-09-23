UFC champion suggests Charles Oliveira makes move to welterweight

By Harry Kettle - September 23, 2025
Charles Oliveira UFC walkout

UFC champion Alexandre Pantoja believes Charles Oliveira should consider a move up to the welterweight division.

As we know, Charles Oliveira is an absolutely huge fan favorite within the world of mixed martial arts. He has achieved some incredible things during his time in the sport and for his next outing, he was originally scheduled to battle Rafael Fiziev in the main event of UFC Rio. Unfortunately, that’ll no longer be taking place.

Instead, Oliveira is on the hunt for a new opponent, and he seems to be feeling pretty frustrated about the lack of challengers willing to step up on short notice. Either way, though, the UFC appears to be doing everything in its power to ensure ‘Do Bronx’ has a place on the card.

Alexandre Pantoja, meanwhile, recently issued a warning to Oliveira about staying at 155 pounds, especially after his KO loss to Ilia Topuria.

Pantoja’s view on Oliveira’s future

“I think everybody understands when we say he’s back too soon after a knockout like Topuria,” Pantoja said on the “Overdogs Podcast.” “But he has all the skills, you know? Charles likes to fight in this atmosphere, especially when he goes to Brazil – he has all the energy. He wants to fight with that energy. Just fight one time in Brazil, just like when I defended my belt last year. That made me so happy – you know, the responsibility. You need to win that fight.

“Everybody is there to see the Brazilian people with the belt and everything, but Charles likes this atmosphere. … And you know what I think? The weight cut is maybe too much. When you cut too much weight, you need to understand, all your water goes. Your brain has water. If you dry yourself too much, you will make yourself vulnerable. Maybe Charles is too heavy for that division. (Welterweight) would make it more easy for him.”

Charles Oliveira

