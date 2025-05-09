Belal Muhammad predicted to defeat Jack Della Maddalena by surging UFC contender

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 9, 2025

Belal Muhammad has been picked to thwart the challenge of Jack Della Maddalena, but one rising UFC contender doesn’t think it will be easy.

Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena

Muhammad’s UFC 315 showdown with Maddalena will mark his first attempt at a successful UFC Welterweight Championship defense. While Maddalena was expecting to clash with Leon Edwards, he got the call with an offer to fight for UFC gold once Shavkat Rakhmonov couldn’t make the date due to an injury.

While Muhammad is the betting favorite going into this Saturday’s card, Sean Brady warns that it’ll be no cake walk.

RELATED: BELAL MUHAMMAD PREDICTS KNOCKOUT VICTORY OVER JACK DELLA MADDALENA AT UFC 315

Muhammad vs. Maddalena: Closer Than You Think?

Brady has been quickly rising up the welterweight rankings. He’ll be sure to keep a close eye on Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena. During a pre-UFC 315 edition of “The BradyBagz Show,” Brady admitted that he feels the upcoming welterweight title fight is a bit of a tossup. He’s still leaning with the champion (via MMAJunkie).

“A lot of things have to line up, but with that being said, Jack’s a f*cking very tough fight, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Jack wins this fight,” Brady continued. “Jack can knock people out, that’s usually how he wins fights. Belal’s been knocked out by Luque back in the day. He hasn’t been knocked out since, but he’s been dropped by Geoff Neal, got hurt by Leon, and Jack knocks guys out. He’s hard to take down and hold down. So, it’s going to be a very, very interesting fight. I’m picking Belal, but I would not be surprised if Jack wins this fight.”

This will be Maddalena’s first UFC title opportunity. After starting his pro MMA career with a record of 0-2, Maddalena has gone on a 17-fight winning streak. He is lauded for his striking abilities, and he recently told Athlon Sports that he has solid jiu-jitsu, although he admits he doesn’t want to get too comfortable in any position.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Jack Della Maddalena Sean Brady UFC

Related

Jose Aldo UFC weigh in

UFC 315 weigh-in results: Jose Aldo forces major change following weight cutting struggles

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 9, 2025
Belal Muhammad, UFC 315
Jack Della Maddalena

UFC 315: Athletic commission bans rarely seen technique for MMA card

BJ Penn Staff - May 9, 2025

If foot stomps were an important part of Belal Muhammad or Jack Della Maddalena’s UFC 315 game plan, they’re going to be disappointed.

Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, UFC, MMA
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier: 'Alex Pereira is a liar' for blaming UFC criticisms on hacker

BJ Penn Staff - May 9, 2025

Former two-division UFC champ Daniel Cormier isn’t buying what Alex Pereira is selling.

Jack Della Maddalena, UFC, MMA, UFC 315, Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather

Jack Della Maddalena plans to channel Floyd Mayweather in UFC 315 title fight

BJ Penn Staff - May 9, 2025

Australian knockout puncher Jack Della Maddalena will get his first crack at a world title when he takes on welterweight champion Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 this Saturday.

Don'Tale Mayes, Jon Jones, UFC
Jon Jones

UFC cuts Jon Jones training partner from roster after five-year run

BJ Penn Staff - May 9, 2025

The UFC has parted ways with two more fighters, including a long-time training partner of heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Khalil Rountree Jr., Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill reveals strange interaction with Khalil Rountree Jr

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

UFC contender Arman Tsarukyan set for ADXC grappling match

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2025

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan is set for another side quest – this time in a grappling match with ADXC.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Jon Jones believes he would’ve destroyed Daniel Cormier at heavyweight

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2025

UFC legend Jon Jones believes that he would’ve beaten Daniel Cormier pretty decisively if they’d met at heavyweight.

Belal Muhammad
Chael Sonnen

UFC legend calls Belal Muhammad the third best welterweight of all time

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2025

UFC analyst Chael Sonnen has dubbed Belal Muhammad the third best UFC welterweight champion of all time.

Valentina Shevchenko, Manon Fiorot
UFC

UFC 315 | Pro fighters make their picks for Valentina Shevchenko vs Manon Fiorot title fight

Cole Shelton - May 8, 2025

In the co-main event of UFC 315 on Saturday in Montreal, Valentina Shevchenko defends her flyweight title against Manon Fiorot. Heading into the fight, Shevcheko is a +118 underdog while the challenger is a -150 favorite on FanDuel.