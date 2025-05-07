Jose Aldo hurls dig at current UFC champion for being ‘afraid to fight’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 7, 2025

Jose Aldo was never known for being a trash talker, but he doesn’t shy away from throwing out a zinger or two.

Jose Aldo

Aldo is already a UFC Hall of Famer, but he still competes inside the Octagon. While Aldo hasn’t tasted UFC gold in quite some time, he still believes in his ability to put on a show. While wins over Marlon “Chito” Vera, Pedro Munhoz, Rob Font, and Jonathan Martinez proved Aldo still has some juice left in the tank, losses against Merab Dvalishvili and Mario Bautista frustrated the UFC legend.

The styles his opponents used to achieve victory has Aldo questioning their fighting spirit.

Jose Aldo Fires Shot at Merab Dvalishvili

During a media day session ahead of UFC 315, Jose Aldo fired a shot at Merab Dvalishvili, who is the current UFC Bantamweight Champion h/t MMAFighting.com).

“If I’m at the highest level, and I have what it takes to become champion, where even the champion is afraid to fight because he knows it was a tough fight and was helped by the judges,” Aldo said. “Everybody knows what I’m capable of. And I know because I see that in training, beating the crap out of younger fighters. I have to go there and not fight like a r*tard.”

Aldo and Dvalishvili shared the Octagon back in Aug. 2022. Dvalishvili’s grappling earned him the unanimous decision victory. The current 135-pound titleholder recently admitted on social media that Aldo was his toughest opponent in recent memory.

Aldo will be stepping back inside the Octagon this Saturday. He’ll go one-on-one with Aiemann Zahabi on the main card of UFC 315 in Montreal. Going into the fight, Aldo is the No. 11-ranked UFC bantamweight. Zahabi will look to jump up from the No. 15 spot, and score what would be the biggest win of his pro MMA career.

Keep it locked on the BJPenn.com homepage, as we’ll be posting live coverage of UFC 315 this weekend.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

