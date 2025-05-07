Jose Aldo hurls dig at current UFC champion for being ‘afraid to fight’

Jose Aldo was never known for being a trash talker, but he doesn’t shy away from throwing out a zinger or two.

Aldo is already a UFC Hall of Famer, but he still competes inside the Octagon. While Aldo hasn’t tasted UFC gold in quite some time, he still believes in his ability to put on a show. While wins over Marlon “Chito” Vera, Pedro Munhoz, Rob Font, and Jonathan Martinez proved Aldo still has some juice left in the tank, losses against Merab Dvalishvili and Mario Bautista frustrated the UFC legend.

The styles his opponents used to achieve victory has Aldo questioning their fighting spirit.

