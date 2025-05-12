Jose Aldo doesn’t rule out another fight in emotional statement after UFC 315

UFC legend Jose Aldo didn’t 100% rule out another fight in the Octagon, despite seemingly retiring at UFC 315 last weekend.

As we know, Jose Aldo is one of the best champions in the history of mixed martial arts. He has achieved some incredible things throughout the course of his iconic career, but last Saturday night, he fell short in his bout with Aiemann Zahabi. He lost a super tight decision, but he certainly put forward a solid effort – and even came close to finishing his opponent in the third and final round.

Alas, it’ll go down as a loss, despite the protests of many of his supporters. In the immediate aftermath of the result, Aldo seemed to announce that he’d be retiring from the sport. It led to an outpouring of support from the fanbase, especially given everything he’s accomplished since the first time he stepped foot in the cage.

However, in a statement on social media, Aldo said it “may” have been the last time he fights for the UFC, and used the word “if” when describing his farewell.