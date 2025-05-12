Jose Aldo doesn’t rule out another fight in emotional statement after UFC 315

By Harry Kettle - May 12, 2025

UFC legend Jose Aldo didn’t 100% rule out another fight in the Octagon, despite seemingly retiring at UFC 315 last weekend.

Jose Aldo

As we know, Jose Aldo is one of the best champions in the history of mixed martial arts. He has achieved some incredible things throughout the course of his iconic career, but last Saturday night, he fell short in his bout with Aiemann Zahabi. He lost a super tight decision, but he certainly put forward a solid effort – and even came close to finishing his opponent in the third and final round.

RELATED: Jose Aldo reveals medical issues prior to retirement announcement at UFC 315

Alas, it’ll go down as a loss, despite the protests of many of his supporters. In the immediate aftermath of the result, Aldo seemed to announce that he’d be retiring from the sport. It led to an outpouring of support from the fanbase, especially given everything he’s accomplished since the first time he stepped foot in the cage.

However, in a statement on social media, Aldo said it “may” have been the last time he fights for the UFC, and used the word “if” when describing his farewell.

Aldo sends a message to fans

“This may have been my last time inside the Octagon. This week, I faced one of the biggest battles of my life, and it wasn’t against an opponent, but within myself. Over the past few years, I rekindled the dream of becoming a champion once again. I trained as I always did, gave more than I ever had. But while cutting weight, something inside me said: “You don’t need to do this anymore.” And I listened.

“It’s time to move forward. To live for my wife, for my kids. To celebrate the story I wrote with every war, every belt earned through blood and faith. Thank you, Dana White and @lorenzofertita. Thank you to the UFC. And most of all — thank you, my fans.

“You were the fuel behind every walk to the cage. You made me a king. If this was my farewell, know that I leave in peace. With a heart full of gratitude and my head held high. Because I made history. Because I lived my dream. Because, above all, I stayed true to myself.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

