Ian Machado Garry backs himself in potential title fight against Jack Della Maddalena

By Harry Kettle - May 12, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry backs his boxing in a potential title fight against Jack Della Maddalena.

Ian Machado Garry

As we know, Ian Machado Garry is one of the top contenders in the UFC’s welterweight division. He continues to impress every single time he goes out there, and most recently, he was able to defeat Carlos Prates. As we look ahead to the immediate future, it certainly feels as if he’s going to have a big role to play in the title picture.

Now, though, the champion is no longer Belal Muhammad – it’s Jack Della Maddalena. The Australian sensation took the belt from Muhammad at UFC 315 in a gruelling battle, with Machado Garry serving as the backup fighter for that contest in case either man pulled out.

While he wasn’t needed, Machado Garry made it clear in an Instagram post that he firmly believes he is the man who can defeat the new champion.

Machado Garry wants Della Maddalena fight

“You have a new champion in Jack Della Maddalena. He had a great performance, but sloppy,” Machado Garry said in a video posted on Instagram. “The rumor is that Islam Makhachev is moving up to 170. If he does, then all of us welterweights have to take a step back and give the man respect he deserves. But if negotiations don’t go so well, then you have a tall, blonde Irishman who’s ready to take over the UFC and get that belt and I will smoke Jack Della Maddalena. I’ll box the ears off him.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you believe would happen if Ian Machado Garry challenged Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight championship? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

