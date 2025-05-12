Ian Machado Garry backs himself in potential title fight against Jack Della Maddalena

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry backs his boxing in a potential title fight against Jack Della Maddalena.

As we know, Ian Machado Garry is one of the top contenders in the UFC’s welterweight division. He continues to impress every single time he goes out there, and most recently, he was able to defeat Carlos Prates. As we look ahead to the immediate future, it certainly feels as if he’s going to have a big role to play in the title picture.

Now, though, the champion is no longer Belal Muhammad – it’s Jack Della Maddalena. The Australian sensation took the belt from Muhammad at UFC 315 in a gruelling battle, with Machado Garry serving as the backup fighter for that contest in case either man pulled out.

While he wasn’t needed, Machado Garry made it clear in an Instagram post that he firmly believes he is the man who can defeat the new champion.