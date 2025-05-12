Schooled in the Circle, Excelling in the Classroom: Stamp Fairtex’s Double Life

Former three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex isn’t wallowing in despair while recovering from her knee injury. As her body heals, the Thai superstar is strengthening her mind by pursuing higher education with a Master’s degree.

Earlier this year, the combat sports phenom earned her bachelor’s degree in Digital Marketing with an impressive 3.62 GPA. This achievement demonstrates her dedication to excellence beyond the ONE Championship Circle.

No matter what the dancing diva accomplishes, she consistently seeks new challenges and opportunities for growth.

Later this month, Stamp embarks on a fresh academic journey as she begins studying for her Master’s degree in Sports Management, Tourism, and Recreation — valuable knowledge that complements her career in combat sports.

“I’ll begin the first semester in May. The reason I chose to continue my studies immediately is because I felt that if I could still do it, I wanted to do it,” Stamp said.

“If I still have the opportunity, I want to study at a higher level. As for how far I will continue my studies, we will see later.”

