Schooled in the Circle, Excelling in the Classroom: Stamp Fairtex’s Double Life
Former three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex isn’t wallowing in despair while recovering from her knee injury. As her body heals, the Thai superstar is strengthening her mind by pursuing higher education with a Master’s degree.
Earlier this year, the combat sports phenom earned her bachelor’s degree in Digital Marketing with an impressive 3.62 GPA. This achievement demonstrates her dedication to excellence beyond the ONE Championship Circle.
No matter what the dancing diva accomplishes, she consistently seeks new challenges and opportunities for growth.
Later this month, Stamp embarks on a fresh academic journey as she begins studying for her Master’s degree in Sports Management, Tourism, and Recreation — valuable knowledge that complements her career in combat sports.
“I’ll begin the first semester in May. The reason I chose to continue my studies immediately is because I felt that if I could still do it, I wanted to do it,” Stamp said.
“If I still have the opportunity, I want to study at a higher level. As for how far I will continue my studies, we will see later.”
Stamp Fairtex offers advice for aspiring students
Earning a college degree rarely follows a straightforward path. Life presents obstacles, and countless hours of assignments can test anyone’s resolve.
The Thai martial arts icon has previously juggled responsibilities as both a full-time student and World Champion. Finding success in these distinct domains requires exceptional discipline, yet Stamp believes this dual focus has enhanced her capabilities. She encourages fellow students to apply their academic knowledge and experiences in professional settings.
“Think about how you will use the knowledge you have gained to further develop yourself after graduation, and prepare yourself to handle the pressure well,” Stamp said.
“You have to be a good listener because you will meet people from all walks of life, and adapting to the working society is very important.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship Stamp Fairtex