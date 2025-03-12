UFC legend goes off on Jon Jones record debate: ‘It’s still a loss, motherf*****’

Demetrious Johnson Goes on Tirade Over Jon Jones Debate

During an appearance on the “JAXXON Podcast,” Demetrious Johnson went on a rant about people saying Jon Jones shouldn’t have a loss on his record (via MMAJunkie).

“He did lose. He lost to Matt Hamill. Yep, he f*cking lost. He broke the rules,” Johnson said on the “JAXXON PODCAST.” “A loss is a loss. Whether you win by a second or five miles, winning is winning. … 28 wins and one loss, he lost to Matt Hamill. UFC, Ultimate Fighter 10, December 5th, 2009, disqualification, illegal elbows. It’s still a loss, motherf*cker. His record shows 28-1-1.”

“Has Jon Jones ever gotten finished or what not? No, he has not,” Johnson said. “But he did get disqualified, which led to a loss, so he has lost before.”

Jones’ lone career defeat hasn’t impacted his status as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. Now, fans are left to wonder if he will sign on to fight Tom Aspinall in a UFC Heavyweight Championship unification bout. UFC CEO Dana White has expressed optimism, and he feels a deal can be reached for a summer showdown.

In the past, “Bones” had expressed more interest in fighting Alex Pereira. “Poatan” recently lost the UFC light heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev, and the two are likely going to be fight again at some point in 2025.