Former UFC champion shares interesting theory on Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 performance

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 12, 2025

An ex-UFC champion has his own take on what may have led to Alex Pereira’s performance at UFC 313.

Alex Pereira post-fight interview

Fans have grown accustomed to seeing “Poatan” walk forward no matter what dangers his opponent may possess. In the main event of UFC 313, Pereira had to prepare for the threat of takedowns from Magomed Ankalaev. Even so, many were stunned to see Pereira backing up throughout his unsuccessful UFC Light Heavyweight Championship defense against the well-rounded fighter from Dagestan.

Pereira lost the 205-pound gold via unanimous decision.

Alex Pereira Needs A Break, Says Aljamain Sterling

In a post-UFC 313 reaction video, Aljamain Sterling shared his belief that Alex Pereira hasn’t given his body enough time to rest. The “Funk Master” feels the pressure Pereira puts on his body might be taking a toll (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Pereira fights way too often,” Sterling said on his YouTube channel. “Three title defenses in seven months. That is insanity to do that, and it’s not like his fights were pitter-patter fights. You could say that Jamahal Hill one was no damage. OK, cool. I understand that. The Jiri one, he took some damage in that. Then the Khalil Rountree fight was a big fight where he took some good shots.

“You go from that, add on to the fact that he bounces back from these fights and he goes right back into the gym almost one, maybe two weeks later. You compound that with the amount of times that he’s sparring. When does Pereira give himself, his body, and his brain, and his chin a chance to take a break and just recover? I don’t think he gives himself enough time in between fights to give the best version of himself every single time.

Pereira might not be taking that break anytime soon. Both “Poatan” and Magomed Ankalaev have expressed interest in a rematch. How long it will take for both men to collide a second time depends on what the UFC brass is thinking in terms of scheduling. Time will tell if Pereira eventually gives himself more time to rest before taking a title rematch.

