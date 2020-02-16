UFC champion Jon Jones reacts after Jan Blachowicz KO’s Corey Anderson

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was in attendance for tonight’s UFC Rio Rancho main event between Jan Blachowicz and Corey Anderson.

The bout was considered to be a pivotal matchup in the promotions 205lbs division, with the winner likely being next in line for a shot at the aforementioned ‘Bones’.

Jan Blachowicz stunned fight fans, and Corey Anderson, by delivering a huge right hand in round one that sent ‘Beastin’ crashing to the canvas. From there, Blachowicz would deliver a thunderous hammer fist which put Anderson out for good.

It was a stunning performance that had even Jon Jones smiling.

Following his big win, Blachowicz called for his shot against the champion.

‘Bones’ seems onboard with that idea, as he revealed in an interview with ESPN following the event.

“I’m happy to see Corey Anderson eat his words. He’s been talking so much trash. And then to go out there and perform the way he did,” Jon Jones said. “I could definitely see the UFC matching us (Jan Blachowicz) up next.”

Jones recently scored a somewhat controversial (depending on who you ask) decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.

‘Bones’ most recent finish came back at UFC 232 in December of 2018 when he defeated Alexander Gustafsson in their rematch in Los Angeles.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 15, 2020

