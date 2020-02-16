Corey Anderson reacts following knockout loss to Jan Blachowicz

Corey Anderson was looking to earn a title shot with Jon Jones with a victory over Jan Blachowicz at tonight’s UFC Rio Rancho event in New Mexico.

Unfortunately for ‘Beastin’, Blachowicz found a home for a big right hand in the opening round which sent him crashing to the canvas. From there, Jan delivered a thunderous hammer fist that ended Anderson’s night for good.

With the victory, Blachowicz has now won three straight, which includes a stunning finish of former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 239.

As for Corey Anderson (13-5 MMA), the loss snapped a four fight winning streak which included a first round TKO victory over the highly touted Johnny Walker.

Shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s event, Anderson was scolded for his performance by reigning UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones.

Meanwhile, Corey Anderson took to Instagram where he issued the following post.

“A great coach once told me ‘You have five minutes to sulk and then it is on to the next one!’ We live and we learn. Back to the drawing board. I appreciated each and every fan and hater! A loss has never stopped me and it ain’t stopping me now. See yall at the top!”

Who would you like to see Corey Anderson matched up with next following tonight's knockout loss to Jan Blachowicz at UFC Rio Rancho?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 15, 2020

