Pros react after Jan Blachowicz KO’s Corey Anderson at UFC Rio Rancho

A key light heavyweight bout between perennial division contenders Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz headlined tonight’s UFC Rio Rancho event.

Tonight’s bout served as a rematch, as Anderson and Blachowicz had previously collided at UFC 191 with ‘Overtime’ emerging victorious by way of decision.

Corey Anderson (13-4 MMA) entered tonight’s UFC Rio Rancho main event on a four-fight win streak, his latest being a first round TKO victory over Johnny Walker at UFC 244.

Meanwhile, Jan Blachowicz (25-8 MMA) was coming off a split-decision victory over Ronaldo Souza in his most recent Octagon appearance. Prior to that, the ‘Prince of Cieszyn’ had scored a sensational knockout victory over former middleweight title holder Luke Rockhold.

Tonight’s UFC Rio Rancho main event did not last long. After a competitive opening couple of minutes, Jan Blachowicz was able to floor Corey Anderson with a right hand. A follow up punch ensured that ‘Beastin’ was out cold and forced the referee to step in and call a stop to the action. With his emphatic first round victory, Jan Blachowicz has made a strong case for the next title opportunity opposite Jon Jones.

Official UFC Rio Rancho Result: Jan Blachowicz def. Corey Anderson via KO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Blachowicz defeating Anderson below:

Ok main event time. Let’s see if there’s any more controversy #UFCRioRancho — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) February 16, 2020

At this point I just hope there is another DQ. — Olivier Aubin (@oliaubin) February 16, 2020

Boom 💥 I called that one #UFCRioRancho — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) February 16, 2020

Lesson of the Night from the words of @henrihooft K.I.S.S keep it simple stupid simple wins 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ #UFCRioRancho — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) February 16, 2020

Ohhhh man!!! Blachowicz has legit lights out power 😱 Shot at Jones next?? Who else is in line right now? #UFCRioRancho — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) February 16, 2020

