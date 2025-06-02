22-year-old MMA prospect makes UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane look tiny

By BJ Penn Staff - June 2, 2025

The MMA Factory is easily the top gym in France, having already produced two UFC champions in Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. The Paris-based facility may soon produce another UFC star in the utterly gigantic Dave Fotsing.

Fotsing, still just 22, has yet to make his pro MMA debut, but is already off to an excellent start in his combat sports career. The Cameroonian-Parisian is an accomplished BJJ black belt, and has two amateur MMA wins to his credit: a second-round submission win, and a unanimous decision win, both in 2021. Since those amateur fights, he’s been fine-tuning his skills with Gane and coach Fernand Lopez, and there is no question he will be a terrifying challenge for whomever he next meets in the cage.

Check out the photo he posted below to see just how gargantuan this young fighter is. He legitimately makes a UFC heavyweight look small.

 

It’s not known when or where Fotsing will make his pro MMA debut, but that is clearly the plan. He often posts on his Instagram account about his move into MMA, as does coach Lopez.

“We are preparing the new generation now,” Lopez wrote in a post of his own, that included a photo with the giant heavyweight.

The young prospect’s bread and butter is obviously BJJ. However, you can see that his striking is coming along nicely too in the Instagram post below.

 

Will Dave Fotsing sign with the UFC?

Fotsing obviously has some work to do before he makes it to the UFC. However, you can bet he is already on the promotion’s radar.

The UFC signed Ngannou, who went on to become one of the greatest heavyweights ever, in his sixth pro fight. Gane, who comes from a Muay Thai background, got the call even sooner. He was in the Octagon for his fourth pro MMA fight. Both men have won UFC titles: Ngannou the undisputed belt, and Gane an interim belt.

Do you think Fotsing could one day surpass his fellow Frenchmen?

