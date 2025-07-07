UFC analyst begs Jon Jones not to ‘become what Conor has become’

By BJ Penn Staff - July 7, 2025

Daniel Cormier doesn’t want Jon Jones to end up like Conor McGregor in his post UFC life.

Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, UFC

Jones, the former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, retired last month. His retirement came after months of speculation as to whether he could be convinced to fight England’s Tom Aspinall. In the end, it never happened.

Jones has already been teasing a return to competition, but Cormier seems to be hoping for the opposite. Speaking on his podcast with Chael Sonnen, Cormier expressed his hope that Jones will quietly ride off into the sunset, instead of endlessly teasing comeback fights — something McGregor has been doing for years.

Cormier tells Jones ‘don’t make it about you’

“Jon Jones and I don’t see eye-to-eye in most instances,” Cormier said of Jones (via Bloody Elbow). “And, boy, he’s been great for my YouTube here this last couple months. Him flopping all over the place has been great for my YouTube.

“Please don’t become what Conor has become in the media,” Cormier continued. “Every time a big story breaks, Conor’s like, I’m back, or I’m doing this…

“Don’t do that. Don’t try to make it about you when you voluntarily walked away from this. Conor didn’t voluntarily walk away. Conor got hurt, and he left. He just hasn’t come back.

“Jones voluntarily said I’m done. So now that he’s done, don’t try to make these stories about you whenever you’re a guy that’s supposed to have walked away from the game.

Cormier, of course, is the fiercest rival of Jones’ MMA career. The pair fought twice. Jones won the first encounter by decision. In the second, he knocked Cormier out, but the win was overturned when he tested positive for banned substances. Both fights were at light heavyweight. Cormier also held gold at heavyweight.

McGregor, like Jones and Cormier, is a two division UFC champ. He won his belts at featherweight and lightweight. He is not officially retired, but the odds of him fighting again seem ever slimmer. His last fight was in a 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Daniel Cormier Jon Jones UFC

Related

Tony Ferguson, UFC

Former UFC star Tony Ferguson drops major news: 'I've got a fight'

BJ Penn Staff - July 7, 2025
Donn Davis, Donald Trump, PFL, UFC
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Donn Davis pitches Donald Trump on PFL fights at the White House

BJ Penn Staff - July 7, 2025

Donald Trump says he plans on hosting a UFC event at the White House to celebrate America’s 250th birthday next year. Donn Davis is hoping the PFL can get in on the star-spangled MMA action.

Robert Whittaker
UFC

Robert Whittaker lays out retirement timeline for "fairy tale ending"

Cole Shelton - July 7, 2025

Robert Whittaker is closing in on the end of his UFC career.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall gives stern warning to UFC fans about taking photos of his children

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 7, 2025

Tom Aspinall will not tolerate having his personal space invaded, especially when it involves his children.

Joshua Van
UFC

Joshua Van shares message to those who don't believe in his UFC title aspirations

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 7, 2025

Joshua Van has a message for those who don’t believe he can win UFC gold.

Sean Strickland, UFC, MMA

Sean Strickland denies UFC legend's claims of being kicked out of gym

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 7, 2025
Ben Askren
Corey Anderson

Former UFC star Corey Anderson praises Ben Askren amidst health concerns

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2025

Former UFC star Corey Anderson has praised his friend Ben Askren as he continues to go through his health scare.

Ilia Topuria, UFC
UFC

Ilia Topuria reveals he promised UFC he wouldn't move up to welterweight straight away

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2025

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria has made an interesting revelation regarding a possible move up to welterweight.

Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier UFC 302
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev believes Dustin Poirier will defeat Max Holloway at UFC 318

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2025

Islam Makhachev is of the belief that former rival Dustin Poirier will defeat Max Holloway in their UFC 318 main event.

Kelvin Gastelum
UFC

Kelvin Gastelum gives his thoughts on how he can bounce back from UFC slump

Harry Kettle - July 7, 2025

UFC veteran Kelvin Gastelum has given his thoughts on how he can rebound from his recent slump in the promotion.