Top UFC coach blasts Jon Jones for teasing another fight despite retiring

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 10, 2025

One renowned MMA coach isn’t pleased with how Jon Jones has conducted himself after claiming to be retired.

Jon Jones

While many fans had been clamoring to see Jones share the Octagon with Tom Aspinall, “Bones” ultimately informed the UFC brass that he has retired from pro MMA competition. Despite this, the future Hall of Famer has already teased a return.

The social media antics do not sit well with a respected coach and analyst.

Din Thomas Not Happy With Jon Jones’ Teases

Jon Jones’ old rival Daniel Cormier posted a YouTube video where he speaks to Din Thomas. In the video, Thomas went off on Jones for leaving fans in a lurch when it comes to his next move (via MMAJunkie).

“My initial thought when I heard that was this dude just loves attention,” Thomas said on Daniel Cormier’s YouTube channel. “He loves attention. He’s just trying to keep his name out there and he loves attention. He’s dangling his status over our heads, and I hate it. I’m going to tell you right now: I don’t give a f*ck if Jon Jones ever fights again. I don’t care, man.

“He’s the greatest to ever do it, for sure. He’s great. He’s super great. But I don’t care if he ever fights again. Just ride off into the sunset. You know who I care about? I care about Ilia Topuria, Dustin Poirier, the dudes that are out putting their lives on the line for us. I care about those dudes. Jon Jones, I don’t care if he fights again.”

Following Jones’ retirement, Tom Aspinall became the recognized undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion. As Jones’ fighting future continues to be in question, Aspinall is hoping to get his next fight booked soon. While some fans believe that a showdown with Ciryl Gane is next for Aspinall, that hasn’t been confirmed at this time.

