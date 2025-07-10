Max Holloway reveals interest in fighting on potential UFC White House card
UFC legend Max Holloway has confirmed his interest in potentially fighting on the UFC White House card – should it go ahead.
As we know, Max Holloway is one of the most popular fighters in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He has achieved some incredible things throughout the course of his time in the promotion, which includes being one of the most successful featherweight champions of all time.
RELATED: Derrick Lewis explains why he doesn’t believe he’d get booked on a UFC White House card
In his next outing, Holloway will serve as the final opponent for Dustin Poirier – a man who he currently holds a 0-2 record against. While there’s no guarantee that he’ll get the win, you can bet ‘Blessed’ is as motivated as ever to get back in the win column following his loss to Ilia Topuria.
In terms of what the future holds, Holloway was recently asked about his thoughts on competing at the UFC White House event that was announced by Donald Trump.
Holloway shows interest in UFC White House card
“On the lawn, bro? You know what I mean? My first ever amateur kickboxing fight was in a lawn,” Holloway told MMA Junkie when informed of the betting odds in an interview facilitated by Stake.com. “Why not headline a fight at the White House on the lawn? Would be ridiculous. That’d be huge. That’d be cool.”
“Getting to be able to do that would be huge,” Holloway said. “Then maybe they do something like, on the bonuses you don’t pay taxes or something. Instead of taking money just say, ‘No taxes for this this year for the Performance of the Night winner.’ Hell yeah please.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Will Max Holloway get the job done against Dustin Poirier? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Max Holloway UFC