Max Holloway reveals interest in fighting on potential UFC White House card

UFC legend Max Holloway has confirmed his interest in potentially fighting on the UFC White House card – should it go ahead.

As we know, Max Holloway is one of the most popular fighters in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He has achieved some incredible things throughout the course of his time in the promotion, which includes being one of the most successful featherweight champions of all time.

In his next outing, Holloway will serve as the final opponent for Dustin Poirier – a man who he currently holds a 0-2 record against. While there’s no guarantee that he’ll get the win, you can bet ‘Blessed’ is as motivated as ever to get back in the win column following his loss to Ilia Topuria.

In terms of what the future holds, Holloway was recently asked about his thoughts on competing at the UFC White House event that was announced by Donald Trump.