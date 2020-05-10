Tony Ferguson suffered a fractured orbital at UFC 249, reacts to Justin Gaethje loss

Tony Ferguson showed the heart of a warrior last night at UFC 249, but it was not enough to score a victory over the hard-hitting Justin Gaethje.

‘El Cucuy’ and ‘The Highlight’ squared off for the promotions interim lightweight title yesterday evening in Jacksonville, Florida.

As expected, the highly anticipated UFC 249 headliner proved to be an absolute war. Justin Gaethje was able to batter Tony Ferguson for the better portion of five rounds, this before the referee mercifully stepped in to call a stop to the contest.

Although Tony Ferguson ended up taking the loss, he proved that he is arguably the toughest man in all of mixed martial arts.

‘El Cucuy’ was taken to hospital following the conclusion of last night’s UFC 249 and today it was revealed by Dana White that he had suffered a fractured orbital due to the strikes of Gaethje.

“Per Dana White, Tony Ferguson suffered an orbital fracture in his loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249.” – Kevin Iole of YahooSports.

No timeline has been given for Ferguson’s potential return to action as of this time.

‘El Cucuy’ did take to Instagram earlier today where he shared the following message for his fans:

“Bushido⚔️Code” Brought Sports Back W/ Class 🎩 # WayOfTheWarrior Win or Lose Always Act Like A Champion 💯 Just Wasn’t My Night #ufc249 Congrats @justin_gaethje On A Good Fight 💪🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 UFC”

As for Justin Gaethje, his performance not only showcased his dynamic striking, but also his ever evolving maturity.

‘The Highlight’ will now challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the promotions undisputed lightweight title in his next Octagon appearance.

Who would you like to see Tony Ferguson fight next after having his twelve-fight win streak snapped by Justin Gaethje at last night’s UFC 249 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 10, 2020