Jon Jones reveals the moment he reconsidered his UFC retirement: “I started training again”

By Harry Kettle - July 11, 2025

UFC legend Jon Jones has revealed when he made the decision to start training again following his MMA retirement.

Jon Jones training

As we know, Jon Jones isn’t opposed to trolling the mixed martial arts world. In fact, he seems to thrive on it. Just a matter of weeks ago he announced his retirement from the sport and then, not so long after, he began teasing the idea of a comeback. Of course, now, he isn’t the UFC heavyweight champion – with that title officially belonging to Tom Aspinall.

RELATED: Top UFC coach blasts Jon Jones for teasing another fight despite retiring

Despite this, and despite the short fuse that many fans and pundits have with Jones now, he persists with his antics. After the announcement of a UFC White House card, ‘Bones’ seems particularly keen to get on the card in some way, shape or form.

In a series of tweets last night, Jones opened up on why he’d want his make his comeback on that card, in particular.

 

Jones discusses potential return

“It would be, for me it’s about the opportunity to represent America at the White House. I don’t care who I fight that night. I found my reason why, that’s what I needed, something that was more than money.”

“Who knows what the future holds, but the moment I heard Donald Trump‘s announcement, I started training again.”

Will it happen? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones UFC

Related

Austen Lane

Austen Lane eager to throw down with Vitor Petrino at UFC Nashville: "The dude is always down to brawl"

Cole Shelton - July 10, 2025
Calvin Kattar
UFC

Calvin Kattar believes he's "got something to prove" amid losing streak at UFC Nashville

Cole Shelton - July 10, 2025

Calvin Kattar believes people are writing him off ahead of UFC Nashville.

Dana White, UFC, MMA
UFC

Dana White reveals his dream main event for proposed UFC event at White House

Cole Shelton - July 10, 2025

Dana White says the proposed UFC event at the White House will be the most stacked card ever.

Caio Borralho, Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Caio Borralho believes Khamzat Chimaev will retire after UFC 319: "Some whispers about that"

Cole Shelton - July 10, 2025

UFC middleweight contender Caio Borralho believes Khamzat Chimaev will retire following UFC 319.

Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev
Jack Della Maddalena

Beloved UFC welterweight opposes idea of Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 10, 2025

One beloved UFC welterweight admits he isn’t gung-ho over the idea of Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev.

UFC Octagon Fight Night

Former UFC title challenger will retire following Nashville Fight Night event

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 10, 2025
Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Top UFC coach blasts Jon Jones for teasing another fight despite retiring

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 10, 2025

One renowned MMA coach isn’t pleased with how Jon Jones has conducted himself after claiming to be retired.

Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, KO, UFC 300, Pros react, UFC
UFC

Max Holloway reveals interest in fighting on potential UFC White House card

Harry Kettle - July 10, 2025

UFC legend Max Holloway has confirmed his interest in potentially fighting on the UFC White House card – should it go ahead.

Alex Pereira
Din Thomas

UFC analyst fully believes Alex Pereira can regain UFC title

Harry Kettle - July 10, 2025

UFC analyst Din Thomas believes Alex Pereira has the potential to regain his UFC title, even at the age of 38.

Aljamain Sterling
Brian Ortega

UFC Shanghai: ‘Walker vs Mingyang’ Fight Card & Start Times

Harry Kettle - July 10, 2025

The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads back to China next month for UFC Shanghai – and the card is looking pretty interesting.