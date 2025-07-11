Jon Jones reveals the moment he reconsidered his UFC retirement: “I started training again”

UFC legend Jon Jones has revealed when he made the decision to start training again following his MMA retirement.

As we know, Jon Jones isn’t opposed to trolling the mixed martial arts world. In fact, he seems to thrive on it. Just a matter of weeks ago he announced his retirement from the sport and then, not so long after, he began teasing the idea of a comeback. Of course, now, he isn’t the UFC heavyweight champion – with that title officially belonging to Tom Aspinall.

Despite this, and despite the short fuse that many fans and pundits have with Jones now, he persists with his antics. After the announcement of a UFC White House card, ‘Bones’ seems particularly keen to get on the card in some way, shape or form.

In a series of tweets last night, Jones opened up on why he’d want his make his comeback on that card, in particular.

It would be, for me it’s about the opportunity to represent America at the White House. I don’t care who I fight that night. I found my reason why, that’s what I needed, something that was more than money https://t.co/jdVDVyYakw — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) July 10, 2025