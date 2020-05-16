Jon Jones responds to fan criticism, says he will “kick it up” going forward

UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones says he has “got the message” from fight fans and promises to “kick it up” going forward.

‘Bones’ returned from a one and a half year layoff at UFC 232 in December of 2018, for a rematch with Alexander Gustafsson. Jones would ultimately put the Swede away in round three that night in Los Angeles, thus reclaiming the promotions vacant light heavyweight title.

Since then, Jon Jones (26-1 MMA) has defended his title on three occasions, earning decision victories over Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos and most recently Dominick Reyes during that stretch.

Despite his recent success, Jones has received criticism from fight fans due to the fact that he is not finishing his opponents. While ‘Bones’ is clearly taking on the toughest challenges available to him, fans are used to seeing him finish off his opponents in stunning fashion. During a ten-fight stretch between 2009 and 2013, Jon Jones secured nine finishes in ten fights. ‘Bones’ in now looking to return to that same form, suggesting that he plans to “kick it up” in his next Octagon appearance.

Got fights all over the place at heavyweight, the Thiago and Dominic rematches, Middleweights talking big and of course Jan waiting for his opportunity. Call it what you want, your boys hot right now. I got a feeling my career is about to blow up and I am going to be ready for it — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 16, 2020

Jon Jones continued:

Babe Ruth Michael Jordan, all the best at any sport lost games. My fight aren’t even allowed to be competitive. I got the message though, I’ll kick it up. https://t.co/jceIQRgZ13 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 16, 2020

As noted by Jon Jones, he has plenty of options for his next fight. He could have a rematch with either Thiago Santos or Dominick Reyes next, or he could look to defend his title against surging division contender Jan Blachowicz. In addition, ‘Bones’ has also flirted with the idea of moving up to heavyweight to take on knockout artist Francis Ngannou.

Who would you like to see Jon Jones fight in his next Octagon appearance? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 16, 2020