Sean O’Malley reveals true reason he made lifestyle changes ahead of UFC 316

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 29, 2025

Sean O’Malley has explained why he truly decided to quit some of his hobbies, and it isn’t because of Merab Dvalishvili.

Sean O'Malley backstage

O’Malley will collide with “The Machine” a second time for the UFC Bantamweight Championship. “Suga” lost the gold to Dvalishvili back in Sept. 2024. The two will share the Octagon again in the main event of UFC 316 in Newark on June 7.

O’Malley recently cut down on his social media activity and has even refrained from using marijuana ahead of his next fight. While many assumed the lifestyle changes were made solely in an effort to dethrone “The Machine,” that actually isn’t the case.

RELATED: JOE ROGAN HAS ONE BIG QUESTION AHEAD OF MERAB DVALISHVILI’S UFC 316 REMATCH WITH SEAN O’MALLEY

Sean O’Malley Wanted ‘Peace of Mind’

During an appearance on “The Jim Rome Show,” Sean O’Malley revealed that his decision to drop social media and THC was done in an effort to combat his anxiety (h/t MMAFighting).

“There are not a whole lot of things you can probably say are ‘life-changing’ but I would say me getting off of my social media—they’re still running, we’re still making content, I still have a team doing that stuff—but for me to actually not get on my phone, get on Instagram, get on Snapchat, get on Twitter, engage with the virtual reality every single day, hours a day, has completely changed my life in a positive way,” O’Malley said. “I don’t have any desire to get back on.

“I didn’t do this so I can beat Merab. I didn’t get off social media and stop doing this, stop doing that, so I can beat Merab. I did for my own peace of mind. I never really had anxiety. Everyone has a low level of anxiety. But getting off social media, not opening up my phone all the time, that pretty much eliminated it. I feel like it was definitely worth doing.”

O’Malley admits that he enjoys marijuana use and isn’t ruling out smoking again down the line. For now, he’s content with the changes he’s made. Time will tell if that will assist him well on his road back to UFC gold.

BJPenn.com will be providing live coverage of UFC 316. Be sure to peep the homepage on June 7 for live results and video highlights.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Ian Machado Garry suit

Ian Machado Garry voices interest in a potential fight against Khamzat Chimaev

Harry Kettle - May 29, 2025
Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree Jr reveals his confidence heading into clash with Jamahal Hill

Harry Kettle - May 29, 2025

UFC light heavyweight Khalil Rountree Jr has spoken of his confidence heading into his upcoming fight with Jamahal Hill.

Mateusz Gamrot
UFC

Mateusz Gamrot explains difficulty in getting a fight with ranked UFC opponent

Harry Kettle - May 29, 2025

UFC lightweight Mateusz Gamrot has explained his difficulty in securing a fight with a ranked opponent.

Maycee Barber
Maycee Barber

Maycee Barber is ready to earn title shot with "dominant win" over Erin Blanchfield

Harry Kettle - May 29, 2025

UFC star Maycee Barber is ready to prove that she’s ready for a title shot by defeating Erin Blanchfield in their upcoming clash.

Erin Blanchfield
Maycee Barber

Erin Blanchfield responds to Maycee Barber calling her boring ahead of UFC Vegas 107

Cole Shelton - May 28, 2025

Erin Blanchfield has fired back at Maycee Barber after she said she had a boring fighting style.

Dustin Jacoby

Dustin Jacoby frustrated to be fighting at the Apex, plans to KO Bruno Lopes at UFC Vegas 107: "There are levels to this"

Cole Shelton - May 28, 2025
Joe Pyfer
Kelvin Gastelum

Joe Pyfer calls Kelvin Gastelum a "layup" fight for him: "A great opportunity for me"

Cole Shelton - May 28, 2025

Joe Pyfer doesn’t think Kelvin Gastelum is all that good, as he calls it a layup fight.

Islam Makhachev, Kamaru Usman, UFC, tony ferguson
Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC champ Islam Makhachev gets advice from mentor's chief rival ahead of welterweight move

BJ Penn Staff - May 28, 2025

Islam Makhachev is making a bold trip up to the UFC welterweight division, and he’s received some advice from an unlikely source ahead of time.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O'Malley's coach open to future move to featherweight: "Could hang with a lot of the 145ers"

Cole Shelton - May 28, 2025

Sean O’Malley could soon go to featherweight, according to his coach, Tim Welch.

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, MMA, Alex Pereira
Chuck Liddell

UFC legend Chuck Liddell names favorite 'real fighter' in modern MMA

BJ Penn Staff - May 28, 2025

Chuck Liddell is one of the most important figures in UFC history. It’s been many years since he competed in the Octagon, but it’s still very interesting to hear his thoughts on the state of MMA today.