Magomed Ankalaev’s “easiest” fight ever revealed in forgotten tweet

By Harry Kettle - September 19, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev

In a resurfaced tweet, world champion Magomed Ankalaev looks back at what he considers to be the easiest fight of his UFC career.

As we know, Magomed Ankalaev is the current UFC light heavyweight champion. In just a matter of weeks, he’ll attempt to successfully defend that crown when he goes head to head with Alex Pereira for the second time – the same man from whom he won the belt. In the eyes of many, he’s the favorite to win and walk away with the title around his waist.

RELATED: Nobody wants to see Alex Pereira fight Magomed Ankalaev again, says outspoken UFC analyst

Of course, Ankalaev has been around for a long time in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He’s fought the best of the best and, for the most part, he’s come out on top. When you’ve been in the game as long as he has, questions will arise about who his toughest opponent was, and perhaps, who was his easiest.

In a tweet from last year that’s now resurfaced, Ankalaev had some less than flattering words for the now-retired Anthony Smith.

 

@ChaelSonnen you are right my friend, my toughest fight in the division is Rakic, my easiest fight ever was Anthony Smith, I hit him with a combination from a video game I used to play when I was 12.

— Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) October 11, 2024

Ankalaev reflects on “easiest” fight of his UFC career

“@ChaelSonnen you are right my friend, my toughest fight in the division is Rakic, my easiest fight ever was Anthony Smith, I hit him with a combination from a video game I used to play when I was 12.”

What do you believe will happen in the upcoming rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Magomed Ankalaev UFC

