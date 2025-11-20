Dan Hooker shares prediction for potential ‘wild fight’ against Ilia Topuria

Dan Hooker knows fans will want to see a fight between him and Ilia Topuria.

Hooker is set to headline UFC Qatar on Saturday against Arman Tsarukyan in a pivotal fight at lightweight. The winner could get the next title shot, and Hooker is eager to get the chance to face Topuria.

If Hooker does get his chance to face Topuria, he knows it would be a fan-friendly fight and doesn’t expect it to get out of the first round.

“The only goal that I have yet to set my sights on is the title,” Hooker said at UFC Qatar media day. “That’s it. I’m in that position now. Do you want to be a fun guy or do you want to be a champion? I am a fun guy, but I also want to be a champ. The goal (vs. Topuria) would be to not get clipped on the chin. Just using you length and knees and elbow. I think that’s just a good fight, I don’t see that fight coming out of the first round. I think that’s a wild fight.”

Dan Hooker expects to earn a title shot with a win at UFC Qatar

Although Hooker believes him vs. Topuria would be a must-watch, he needs to defeat Tsarukyan on Saturday to earn the shot.

However, Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje also have a claim for a title shot; Hooker expects to jump them both with a win.

“Dana (White) has come out and said it’s a No. 1 contender fight,” Hooker said to MMA Junkie. “Yeah, he’s the No. 1 contender and needs a win in the division, and that’s why I chased this fight and I asked for this fight. I nagged the UFC to give me this fight because I knew that no one between myself and Arman Tsarukyan would want to fight Arman Tsarukyan. So I have a good excuse to avoid him.

“He did pull out of that fight with a bad back. The champion and the bigger names guys like (Justin) Gatheje, they have a good excuse not to fight him. I believe it’s because he is the most skillful fighter in the division. But these other guys there have a good reason to not fighting. I knew with a win over Arman Tsarukyan, I get to jump the queue. I get to jump from outside the top five to No. 1 contender of the division. Exciting times, for sure.”

Dan Hooker enters the bout with a record of 24-12 and is on a three-fight winning streak, beating Mateusz Gamrot last time out.