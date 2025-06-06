Freddie Haggerty responds to “delusional” Johan Ghazali as intense rivalry heats up

Freddie Haggerty and Johan Ghazali have been on a collision course for well over a year now. And while their paths have yet to cross in ONE Championship, a showdown feels inevitable.

Ghazali has his hands full this Friday, 6 June. He meets Diego Paez in flyweight Muay Thai at ONE Fight Night 32 at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. But Haggerty senses a showdown between him and the 18-year-old can’t be too far away.

He went on record to claim that the British puncher refused to fight him previously. But Haggerty claims that couldn’t be further from the truth.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post this past week, the Londoner refuted those claims. He labeled his rival as delusional, making it clear that he’s willing to fight Ghazali at any given notice.

“His theory is delusional, and that is the truth,” he said.

“I’ll happily say yes to fighting him. I’ll fight him anywhere. Thailand, America, England. Hopefully, it’s in ONE’s plans. I see the comments online all the time, so it’s shaping up to be a big fight before it’s even come about.”

Both men have established their handiwork in ONE Championship. They’ve both terminated multiple opponents to graduate to the main roster from the Friday Fights series.

Ghazali holds five knockouts in six victories. Meanwhile, all three of Haggerty’s wins have come via devastating finishes. He’s made short work of Dankalong Sor Dechapan, Maisangngern Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang, and, more recently, Kaoklai Chor Hapayak last December at ONE Friday Fights 91.

The Brit suffered his first defeat versus Jordan Estupinan this past January at ONE 170 by unanimous decision. The bout saw him move up from his strawweight hub to the flyweight Muay Thai bracket and put on an entertaining showcase.

With that said, Haggerty believes Ghazali isn’t willing to dig as deep and embark on the same bold moves as he is. So should the highly sought after clash happen, the 20-year-old feels Ghazali would be in for a rude awakening.

“Neither of us back down. He does like to get into a brawl but I don’t think it’s smart brawling with me,” he said.

“That last round you saw me versus Jordan [Estupinan], I come alive. And I think brawling with me would not end well for Johan.”