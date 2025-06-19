Jon Jones finally confirms he’s done with UFC for now: ‘I’ve punched and kicked enough people’

At this point, it’s safe to say we can give up hope on a UFC super fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

Fans have been waiting to see Jon Jones defend the UFC heavyweight title against Aspinall, the division’s interim champion, since 2023. Instead, Jones swerved the matchup in favor of a late-2024 fight with Stipe Miocic, forcing Aspinall to make a rare interim title defense against Curtis Blaydes. In fact, Jones has been so publicly against the matchup that fans have long questioned if he intends to fight again at all. UFC boss Dana White has done his best to keep hope alive, but now, holding out hope seems foolish.

Speaking to Full Send this week, Jones essentially admitted that, while he isn’t officially retired, he has no interest in fighting at the moment.

Given that Aspinall wanted to fight yesterday, it’s clearly time we all moved on.