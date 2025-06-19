Kamaru Usman lays out plans for UFC super fight that fans will ‘remember forever’

Kamaru Usman has laid out plans for a huge UFC super fight in Africa.

Usman has spent much of his life living in the United States, but was born in Nigeria, and has always represented the African country in the Octagon. It’s safe to say he has represented it well. Usman is the former UFC welterweight champion, and most fans consider him the second-best fighter in the division’s history behind Canadian legend Georges St-Pierre.

Usman was back in action this past weekend, taking on Joaquin Buckley in the main event of the UFC’s return to Atlanta. It was his first fight since a short-notice middleweight loss to Khamzat Chimaev in late-2023, but the layoff didn’t seem to affect him. Instead, he picked up a lopsided win over Buckley, who was one of the top contenders in the weight class ahead of time.

After his victory over Buckley, Usman has set his sights on reclaiming the welterweight title. Time will tell if he is able to achieve that feat. If Usman were to reclaim the title, it would cement him as one of the best fighters in MMA history. However, he would still not be satisfied with his legacy.