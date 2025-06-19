UFC signs two Polish MMA champions with endorsements from Joanna Jedrzejczyk

By BJ Penn Staff - June 19, 2025

The UFC has signed two high-level European MMA champions—both of whom seem to have a seal approval from Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk, UFC, MMA, Poland

The UFC has been on a role signing new talent lately, adding names like Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and Aaron Pico to its roster. The promotion is not slowing down.

This week, it was announced that company has picked up two champions from Poland’s KSW, the biggest fight promotion in Europe.

Both KSW champs are from Poland, and will seek to follow in the footsteps of their countrywoman Jedrzejczyk, who had an incredible reign as UFC strawweight champion.

Two KSW champs from Poland join UFC roster

The first of the two KSW stars to sign with the UFC is Robert Ruchala. Ruchala (11-1) is still just 27, but has already enjoyed an impressive run as the Polish promotion’s interim featherweight champ. His lone loss came against France’s Salahdine Parnasse, one of the best European fighters outside the UFC right now.

The other KSW champ to sign a deal with the UFC is Jakub Wiklacz. Wiklacz (16-3-2) is the former KSW bantamweight champion. The 28-year-old defended his belt three times before joining the UFC roster.

Jedrzejczyk, a Hall of Famer, helped announced the signings on social media. It is not yet known when they will debut.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robert Ruchała (@robert_ruchala)

Most would agree Jedrzejczyk is the best Polish fighter in MMA history. She claimed the UFC strawweight belt with a stunning knockout of Carla Esparza in 2015, and defended it five times before losing it to Rose Namajunas in 2017. She tried twice to reclaim the belt, first from Namajunas and later against Zhang Weili, but narrowly came up short both times.

Jedrzejczyk is not the only Polish fighter to win UFC gold. Several years after her title reign, KSW veteran Jan Blachowicz enjoyed a short but impressive reign as light heavyweight champ. Former KSW champ Mateusz Gamrot has also had immense success in the Octagon, despite not yet winning a title.

Time will tell if Ruchala and Wiklacz can follow in their predecessor’s footsteps.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

