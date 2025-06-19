UFC signs two Polish MMA champions with endorsements from Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Two KSW champs from Poland join UFC roster

The first of the two KSW stars to sign with the UFC is Robert Ruchala. Ruchala (11-1) is still just 27, but has already enjoyed an impressive run as the Polish promotion’s interim featherweight champ. His lone loss came against France’s Salahdine Parnasse, one of the best European fighters outside the UFC right now.

The other KSW champ to sign a deal with the UFC is Jakub Wiklacz. Wiklacz (16-3-2) is the former KSW bantamweight champion. The 28-year-old defended his belt three times before joining the UFC roster.

Jedrzejczyk, a Hall of Famer, helped announced the signings on social media. It is not yet known when they will debut.

Most would agree Jedrzejczyk is the best Polish fighter in MMA history. She claimed the UFC strawweight belt with a stunning knockout of Carla Esparza in 2015, and defended it five times before losing it to Rose Namajunas in 2017. She tried twice to reclaim the belt, first from Namajunas and later against Zhang Weili, but narrowly came up short both times.

Jedrzejczyk is not the only Polish fighter to win UFC gold. Several years after her title reign, KSW veteran Jan Blachowicz enjoyed a short but impressive reign as light heavyweight champ. Former KSW champ Mateusz Gamrot has also had immense success in the Octagon, despite not yet winning a title.

Time will tell if Ruchala and Wiklacz can follow in their predecessor’s footsteps.