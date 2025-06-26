Brandon Royval claims he’s the “most disrespected fighter in the UFC” ahead of UFC 317

Brandon Royval believes he doesn’t get the respect he deserves.

Royval is set to take on Joshua Van at UFC 317 on Saturday in a potential No. 1 contender bout. Heading into the fight, Royval is once again the underdog, despite Van being ranked below him and taking it on short notice.

With Brandon Royval being the underdog again, he believes he’s the most disrespected fighter in the UFC.

“I’m not surprised at all. I think honestly I’m the most disrespected fighter in the UFC. I think it’s been shown over and over again,” Royval said at UFC 317 media day. “Any time a money line comes out, I think I’ve been a favorite against Matt Schnell and never again in the UFC. My whole entire career it’s been that way. Nothing is different, but I feel like I get continuously disrespected by the fans and whoever the oddsmakers are. But it doesn’t matter. Any time I win a fight something comes up.”

It’s an interesting point from Royval, as in terms of the betting odds, he hasn’t gotten the respect he thinks he deserves. But one way to get the respect is by continuing to win, which is his goal.