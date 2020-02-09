Dominick Reyes reacts following controversial loss to Jon Jones at UFC 247

Dominick Reyes took on Jon Jones for the promotions coveted light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 247 this evening in Houston.

Despite holding a perfect record of 12-0 in his mixed martial arts career, Reyes was labelled as the underdog heading into tonight’s fight with Jones (25-1 MMA) and for good reason.

‘Bones’ has stood atop the promotions light heavyweight ranks for years now and disposed of every champion and challenger to step foot in his way.

With that said, Dominick Reyes showed no fear in the lead up to his UFC 247 title fight with ‘Bones’. After scoring a knockout victory over former middleweight champion Chris Weidman in his most recent effort, Reyes was confident that his boxing skills were a level above that of Jon Jones.

Reyes’ theory seemed to prove true in the opening two round of tonight’s fight. He was able to connect on ‘Bones’ a number of times in the opening ten minutes, and even scored a knockdown.

However, Jones would battle back in the late stages of the fight, earning a dominant fifth and final round.

After twenty-five minutes of heart-pounding action, the fate of Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes was left in the hands of the judges.

All three judges ultimately scored the bout in favor of Jones, who walked away with a unanimous decision victory.

Check out how Dominick Reyes reacted the first setback of his career below:

“I just want to say thank you to everybody in Houston. You guys are amazing. Thank you to everybody back home. Everybody who supported me. I love you guys man. You fill my heart with love so thank you all.”

Do you think the UFC should book an immediate rematch between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes following tonight’s UFC 247 main event? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 9, 2020