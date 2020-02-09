Israel Adesanya reacts to Jon Jones defeating Dominick Reyes at UFC 247

Israel Adesanya was clearly keeping an eye on tonight’s UFC 247 main event between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes.

Reyes, now 12-1 in MMA, was challenging Jones for the promotions coveted light heavyweight title in the headliner of tonight’s pay-per-view event in Houston.

‘The Devastator’ entered UFC 247 sporting a perfect 12-0 record, which included a first round knockout victory over former UFC champion Chris Weidman in his most recent Octagon appearance.

While labelled a heavy underdog, Reyes was confident that he could outbox Jon Jones in the standup and perhaps finish the longtime champion at some point in the fight.

The UFC’s current middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, also voiced his confidence in Reyes, much to the dismay of Jones.

Reyes came flying out of the gate in tonight’s UFC 247 headliner, and even scored a knockdown on ‘Bones’ in the opening round.

However, Jon Jones would begin to turn the tide in the later rounds, which culminated in a dominant fifth and final round performance.

With that said, many fans and analysts were unsure if Reyes’ strong opening fifteen minutes would be enough to dethrone the UFC’s longtime light heavyweight kingpin.

Ultimately Reyes’ efforts proved to be not enough, as the judges in attendance all scored the fight in favor of Jon Jones.

While many fighters shared detailed opinions regarding tonight’s UFC 247 main event result on social media, Israel Adesanya chose a one-word answer to sum up his thoughts.

Lol — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) February 9, 2020

“LOL.” Adesanya tweeted.

He followed that up with this gif.

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones have had a long standing feud which seems to be heading in the direction of an eventual super fight.

Before that bout can happen, ‘Stylebender’ must first get past dangerous middleweight contender Yoel Romero in the main event of UFC 248 next month.

What do you think of Israel Adesanya seemingly laughing out loud at Jon Jones UFC 247 performance? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 9, 2020

Stay glued to this site for all of your mixed martial arts news!