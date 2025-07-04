Jake Paul promoter claims latest fight did better ‘numbers’ than UFC 317, but fans are skeptical

Jake Paul was back in action last Saturday, taking on Mexican boxing veteran Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a cruiserweight clash. Ahead of time, much was made of the fact that the boxing match was going head-to-head with the stacked UFC 317 MMA card in Las Vegas.

Most fight fans reasonably assumed that UFC 317, headlined by a lightweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira, would be the bigger card. However, Paul’s promotion company, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), is now claiming otherwise.

In a post on social media, MVP shared screenshots from Google Trends, which measures traffic for various search terms. The screenshots show that the Paul vs. Chavez Jr. fight was indeed more heavily searched on Saturday night.

The Paul promoter was happy to brag about this distinction.

Men and women lie, numbers do not pic.twitter.com/rp74JFOrnb — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) July 4, 2025

“Men and women lie, numbers do not,” the post said.