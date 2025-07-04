Jake Paul promoter claims latest fight did better ‘numbers’ than UFC 317, but fans are skeptical

By BJ Penn Staff - July 4, 2025

Jake Paul was back in action last Saturday, taking on Mexican boxing veteran Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a cruiserweight clash. Ahead of time, much was made of the fact that the boxing match was going head-to-head with the stacked UFC 317 MMA card in Las Vegas.

Ilia Topuria, Jake Paul, UFC 317

Most fight fans reasonably assumed that UFC 317, headlined by a lightweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira, would be the bigger card. However, Paul’s promotion company, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), is now claiming otherwise.

In a post on social media, MVP shared screenshots from Google Trends, which measures traffic for various search terms. The screenshots show that the Paul vs. Chavez Jr. fight was indeed more heavily searched on Saturday night.

The Paul promoter was happy to brag about this distinction.

“Men and women lie, numbers do not,” the post said.

Fight fans not buying claims about Jake Paul fight

On the surface, this Google Trends data looks like a good sign for Paul and MVP. However, fans were quick to poke holes in MVP’s logic, as noted by MMA Mania.

“Nobody was watching your fight and just searched your name to see how it went,” one fan wrote in reply.

“Yes because people WATCHED 317 and had to Google your event for the results, because they did not watch,” another fan wrote.

Other fans were just as dubious about the Jake Paul vs. UFC 317 debate.

“Since when tf do Google searches determine how many people watched an event?” one poster pondered.

“No one talked about Jake, everyone talked about Ilia,” wrote yet another fan.

There were many similar comments all through the replies to MVP’s post about the Paul fight numbers. In fact, almost ever reply expressed some kind of skepticism.

Were you tuned in to watch Jake Paul last Saturday, or did you watch UFC 317 instead?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jake Paul UFC UFC 317

Related

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, MMA

Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones would have beaten Tom Aspinall — with a catch

BJ Penn Staff - July 4, 2025
Conor McGregor, Donald Trump, UFC, MMA, White House
Donald Trump

Conor McGregor and other UFC stars line up to fight for Donald Trump at the White House

BJ Penn Staff - July 4, 2025

US President Donald Trump is hoping to host a UFC event on the White House lawn, and a number of notable fighters—including Conor McGregor—are already eager to sign up.

Jack Della Maddalena
Jack Della Maddalena

Jack Della Maddalena believes Islam Makhachev is "too little" for him: "We saw what Volk did to him"

Cole Shelton - July 3, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena is fully confident he will beat Islam Makhachev when they end up fighting.

Jean Silva and Diego Lopes
Jean Silva

Jean Silva makes things personal with Diego Lopes ahead of Noche UFC

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 3, 2025

Jean Silva isn’t mincing words ahead of his showdown with Diego Lopes.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr
Julio Cesar Chavez

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. arrested by ICE, faces deportation just days after loss to Jake Paul

Cole Shelton - July 3, 2025

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been arrested by ICE as he faces deportation back to Mexico.

Ilia Topuria KO Charles Oliveira at UFC 317

UFC commentator gushes over Ilia Topuria's run: 'It's almost as if he bends time'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 3, 2025
Belal Muhammad, Kamaru Usman, UFC, MMA
Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad claims UFC rival Kamaru Usman 'cried' during podcast brawl: 'He's trying to edit it out'

BJ Penn Staff - July 3, 2025

Belal Muhammad claims he made Kamaru Usman tear-up during their infamous podcast brawl.

Joe Pyfer, UFC
UFC

Joe Pyfer lashes out over 'ridiculous' rankings snub – 'UFC doesn't care what I want'

BJ Penn Staff - July 3, 2025

Joe Pyfer isn’t happy about not being included in the UFC rankings.

Dustin Poirier, UFC 318, MMA
UFC

Dustin Poirier proclaims he's 'getting on steroids' after UFC retirement

BJ Penn Staff - July 3, 2025

Dustin Poirier has some interesting plans for life after the UFC.

Ilia Topuria, UFC
UFC

Chael Sonnen argues Ilia Topuria should already have 3 UFC belts

BJ Penn Staff - July 3, 2025

If you ask Chael Sonnen, Ilia Topuria should already have three UFC titles—not two.