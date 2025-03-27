Sister of beloved UFC champion announces retirement from MMA

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 27, 2025

Add another UFC fighter to the retirement list.

UFC fighter gloves

As of late, there has been a small wave of MMA fighters hanging up their gloves. Jalin Turner revealed he’s walking away from pro MMA competition following a submission loss to Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC 313 on March 8. Just a few weeks later, Molly McCann left her gloves inside the Octagon following her first-round submission loss to Alexia Thainara at UFC London.

In the latest bit of MMA retirement news, the sister of UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko is moving on.

RELATED: PADDY PIMBLETT WRITES HEARTFELT TRIBUTE TO MOLLY MCCANN FOLLOWING HER MMA RETIREMENT

Antonina Shevchenko Retires from UFC and MMA

Antonina Shevchenko took to her Instagram account to announce that she has decided to retire from pro MMA competition.

“Dear friends! I didn’t have the opportunity to leave my gloves in the octagon by tradition, I didn’t think my fight in UFC in 2022 would be the last. I am leaving my gloves in this post 30 years in sport, black belt 3rd dan in Taekwondo, 11 World Champion titles in Muay Thai, Kickboxing and MMA. More than 400 fights in amateurs and professionals, Asian and South American Champion, UFC fighter. This is how I finish my career in professional sport. Of course, martial arts continue to be big part of my life but in different way.”

Shevchenko competed in MMA, kickboxing, and Muay Thai. She made her UFC debut in late 2018 following a successful showing on “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series.” Shevchenko went 4-4 in eight bouts under the UFC banner. Her last pro MMA bout took place in July 2022. She scored a split decision victory over Cortney Casey.

As Shevchenko mentioned in her statement, she didn’t anticipate the Casey bout being her last as a prizefighter. The 40-year-old retires with a pro MMA record of 10-4.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Antonina Shevchenko UFC

Related

Jon Anik

UFC commentator Jon Anik names one fighter who is being overlooked ahead of UFC 314

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 27, 2025
Steve Erceg
UFC

Steve Erceg plans to prove he's not a "bum" against Brandon Moreno at UFC Mexico City: "We will be slinging leather"

Cole Shelton - March 27, 2025

Steve Erceg wants to prove the doubters wrong that he is a top-ranked flyweight at UFC Mexico City.

Jon Jones, Gordon Ryan
Jon Jones

Gordon Ryan reveals amusing Jon Jones story from UFC 309

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2025

Gordon Ryan has told a story about Jon Jones and his warm-up routine prior to his main event at UFC 309.

Magomed Ankalaev, UFC 313, Alex Pereira, Pros react, UFC
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira hits out at Magomed Ankalaev’s coach over cheating accusations

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2025

Alex Pereira has lashed out at Magomed Ankalaev’s coach over accusations that he tried to cheat during their UFC 313 main event.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Kevin Holland

UFC fighter defends Jon Jones’ desire to have six months to prepare for Tom Aspinall

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2025

UFC fighter Kevin Holland has defended Jon Jones for reportedly wanting six months to prepare for a fight against Tom Aspinall.

Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno believes he can earn a title shot with a win at UFC Mexico City: "I move the needle more than the other guys"

Cole Shelton - March 26, 2025
Alex Pereira, Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk

Alex Pereira reveals plans to call for boxing match with Oleksandr Usyk if victorious at UFC 313: "I wanted to move up"

Josh Evanoff - March 26, 2025

If UFC light-heavyweight Alex Pereira defeated Magomed Ankalaev earlier this month, he had some big plans.

Colby Covington, Chael Sonnen
Michael Chiesa

Colby Covington shoots down fight against 'irrelevant bum' Michael Chiesa for The Ultimate Fighter 33 finale: "He's a nobody!"

Josh Evanoff - March 26, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has no interest in facing Michael Chiesa.

Miesha Tate, Julianna Pena
Miesha Tate

Miesha Tate previews potential future UFC title fight against longtime friend Julianna Pena: "She is always game"

Josh Evanoff - March 26, 2025

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate is willing to fight Julianna Pena for a world title.

Kelvin Gastelum
UFC

Kelvin Gastelum says move back to middleweight at UFC Mexico City is permanent: "185 is my home"

Cole Shelton - March 26, 2025

Kelvin Gastelum says he will be a middleweight again from here on out.