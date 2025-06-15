Jon Anik makes big claim about Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes superfight

By Harry Kettle - June 15, 2025

UFC commentator Jon Anik has made an interesting claim regarding the upcoming Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes fight.

Amanda Nunes and Kayla Harrison staredown, UFC 316

As we know, Kayla Harrison is the new UFC women’s bantamweight champion. She won the gold by defeating Julianna Pena, and she did so in pretty convincing circumstances. She was able to submit the former two-time champion and in doing so, further improved her legacy as one of the best female combat sports athletes of all time.

Now, she’s gearing up for a showdown with none other than Amanda Nunes. The GOAT has long since considered a comeback and after Harrison’s win over Pena, she got into the cage and the two squared off. It’s the kind of fight that women’s MMA needs right now, and we’re intrigued to see how it plays out.

Before UFC 316 even happened, Jon Anik gave his thoughts on the importance and scale of Harrison vs Nunes.

Anik’s view on Harrison vs Nunes

“Kayla Harrison versus Amanda Nunes in theoretical terms—Harrison’s first title defense—would be as big, but it’s hard for me, as we sit on the brink of UFC 316, to suggest to you that it would singularly be the biggest. But it would be as big for me as what was the biggest fight prior, which I guess for me was Amanda Nunes versus Ronda Rousey. And let’s not discount Julianna Peña, who does hold a win over Amanda Nunes.”

Anik continued, “She might come out of the defend-the-title side of all this, and she has that heat with Amanda, whereas Kayla and Amanda, I think, some heat can come up from all this from the stuff that we’ve heard behind the scenes that may or may not have happened at American Top Team before Nunes left. But I guess, first things first, that fight has to happen.”

Quotes via MMA News

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Amanda Nunes Jon Anik Kayla Harrison UFC

