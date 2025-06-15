Jon Anik makes big claim about Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes superfight

UFC commentator Jon Anik has made an interesting claim regarding the upcoming Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes fight.

As we know, Kayla Harrison is the new UFC women’s bantamweight champion. She won the gold by defeating Julianna Pena, and she did so in pretty convincing circumstances. She was able to submit the former two-time champion and in doing so, further improved her legacy as one of the best female combat sports athletes of all time.

Now, she’s gearing up for a showdown with none other than Amanda Nunes. The GOAT has long since considered a comeback and after Harrison’s win over Pena, she got into the cage and the two squared off. It’s the kind of fight that women’s MMA needs right now, and we’re intrigued to see how it plays out.

Before UFC 316 even happened, Jon Anik gave his thoughts on the importance and scale of Harrison vs Nunes.