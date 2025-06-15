Kamaru Usman declares interest in UFC welterweight title shot after win over Joaquin Buckley
UFC star Kamaru Usman has made it crystal clear that he wants a welterweight title shot after his win over Joaquin Buckley.
Last night, Kamaru Usman defeated Joaquin Buckley and he did so in convincing fashion. While he had to survive a late scare in the fifth round, he spent the first four rounds dominating Buckley on the ground. It was a comprehensive performance that reminded everyone why he is one of the greatest welterweights of all time.
Now, the big question is a simple one: what’s next? The division is as stacked as it has been in a long time and Usman is right in the mix when it comes to a possible title shot. Of course, he’ll likely have to overcome one more contender in order to get there, but there’s certainly a chance that he gets fast-tracked into a championship opportunity.
In the post-fight press conference, Usman spoke candidly about the possibility of fighting for the belt.
Usman looks ahead to UFC title shot
“Absolutely (I want the title shot next), like I said I only really had to use one skill tonight, and everyone knows I can knock you out with my hands but if you give me that, I’m gonna take it,” Usman said during the post-fight press conference.
“Let’s be honest, I’m the biggest in the division and this is about entertainment, the UFC is an entertainment company. You want to make the biggest fight, it’s gonna be the winner of (Della Maddalena) vs Islam (Makhachev).
“If Islam pulls that one out, the former pound-for-pound (number one) vs the current pound-for-pound number one, who doesn’t pay for that?” he continued.
