Kamaru Usman declares interest in UFC welterweight title shot after win over Joaquin Buckley

UFC star Kamaru Usman has made it crystal clear that he wants a welterweight title shot after his win over Joaquin Buckley.

Last night, Kamaru Usman defeated Joaquin Buckley and he did so in convincing fashion. While he had to survive a late scare in the fifth round, he spent the first four rounds dominating Buckley on the ground. It was a comprehensive performance that reminded everyone why he is one of the greatest welterweights of all time.

Now, the big question is a simple one: what’s next? The division is as stacked as it has been in a long time and Usman is right in the mix when it comes to a possible title shot. Of course, he’ll likely have to overcome one more contender in order to get there, but there’s certainly a chance that he gets fast-tracked into a championship opportunity.

In the post-fight press conference, Usman spoke candidly about the possibility of fighting for the belt.