Belal Muhammad teases Kamaru Usman fight after his UFC Atlanta victory

UFC star Belal Muhammad has teased a showdown with Kamaru Usman in the wake of the latter’s win at UFC Atlanta.

Last night, Kamaru Usman got back in the win column. He was able to largely dominate Joaquin Buckley in their entertaining UFC Atlanta main event, and although Buckley was able to have a big round in the fifth, it wasn’t enough. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ went back to basics and proved that while he may be a veteran in this division, that doesn’t mean he’s done – not by a long shot.

Of course, the welterweight division is absolutely stacked right now with a whole host of top stars. Usman is a former champion and one of the greatest of all time at 170 pounds, and you can bet he’ll be hungry to get right back in there. Alas, there are questions regarding who exactly he’s going to face, with one of the leading contenders being another former champion, Belal Muhammad.

This has been a fight that Muhammad has called for many times in the past, although Usman has never seemed overly interested. Either way, though, it would definitely be an interesting watch, especially given their respective styles. In a quick tweet after the main event concluded, Belal once again made his intentions clear.