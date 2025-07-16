Johan Ghazali and Rambolek get redemption opportunities at ONE Fight Night 35
Johan Ghazali’s recent struggles have created doubt about his potential. The teenage sensation will have a chance to silence those critics in September.
The Malaysian-American flyweight faces Moroccan slugger Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35. The event goes down on Friday, September 5, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. For Ghazali, the booking represents a crucial opportunity to bounce back from consecutive setbacks.
The 18-year-old superstar hasn’t had the most ideal start to 2025. First, he dropped a unanimous decision to then-undefeated Colombian phenom Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 in January. Then he suffered another blow in his split decision loss to California native Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 in May.
Those back-to-back defeats have raised questions about whether the hype surrounding the young striker was premature. Critics have pointed to his aggressive style and defensive lapses as areas of concern.
But Ghazali has been working to address those issues. The Malaysian-American knockout artist has been splitting his time between Rentap Muay Thai Gym in Malaysia and Superbon Training Camp in Thailand with the intention of returning to the winner’s circle.
His opponent El Jamari brings his own motivation to the bout. The Moroccan fighter is equally eager to snap his three-bout skid and get back on the winning track after struggling in his recent appearances.
Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon finally gets his moment
Like Johan Ghazali, Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon has been waiting months for this opportunity. The Thai warrior was originally scheduled to face Dmitrii Kovtun at ONE Fight Night 32, but a last-minute illness forced him to withdraw.
The disappointment of missing that bout has only fueled his desire to return stronger. Now fully healthy, the #4-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender gets his chance to compete in what could be a rankings-altering matchup.
Rambolek has established himself as must-watch television through his explosive performances. The Thai warrior earned a life-changing six-figure contract after securing back-to-back knockout victories at ONE Friday Fights in 2023.
He enters this rescheduled bout on a three-bout winning streak, capped by his second-round demolition of Parham Gheirati at ONE Fight Night 29 this past March.
Standing across from him will be Kovtun, who has taken his promotional campaign to 3-1 this year with two brilliant unanimous decision victories over Soe Lin Oo and Suablack Tor Pran49.
Both fighters are known for their entertaining styles, making this one of the most anticipated bouts on the card. The winner could find themselves in position for bigger opportunities in the stacked bantamweight division.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Johan Ghazali ONE Championship