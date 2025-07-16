Johan Ghazali and Rambolek get redemption opportunities at ONE Fight Night 35

Johan Ghazali’s recent struggles have created doubt about his potential. The teenage sensation will have a chance to silence those critics in September.

The Malaysian-American flyweight faces Moroccan slugger Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35. The event goes down on Friday, September 5, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. For Ghazali, the booking represents a crucial opportunity to bounce back from consecutive setbacks.

The 18-year-old superstar hasn’t had the most ideal start to 2025. First, he dropped a unanimous decision to then-undefeated Colombian phenom Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 in January. Then he suffered another blow in his split decision loss to California native Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 in May.

Those back-to-back defeats have raised questions about whether the hype surrounding the young striker was premature. Critics have pointed to his aggressive style and defensive lapses as areas of concern.

But Ghazali has been working to address those issues. The Malaysian-American knockout artist has been splitting his time between Rentap Muay Thai Gym in Malaysia and Superbon Training Camp in Thailand with the intention of returning to the winner’s circle.

His opponent El Jamari brings his own motivation to the bout. The Moroccan fighter is equally eager to snap his three-bout skid and get back on the winning track after struggling in his recent appearances.