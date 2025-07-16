Tagir Khalilov faces undefeated Hyu Iwata in flyweight kickboxing clash at ONE Fight Night 35

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 15, 2025

Tagir Khalilov’s next challenge might be his toughest yet. The veteran striker will test his skills against one of the division’s most promising prospects.

Tagir Khalilov

The #5-ranked flyweight kickboxing contender faces undefeated Japanese sensation Hyu Iwata at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. The bout could significantly impact the division’s top-five rankings.

Khalilov brings impressive credentials into this pivotal matchup. The Russian-Azerbaijani striker has competed against elite opposition during his nine promotional appearances, including former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and reigning ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

While both champions defeated him, Khalilov’s courageous performances earned respect from fans worldwide. The 32-year-old has proven his durability and knockout power throughout his ONE Championship tenure.

He’s secured four victories under the promotion’s banner, including highlight-reel finishes against Black Panther and Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi. Most recently, Khalilov earned a unanimous decision victory over Chinese standout Liao Shixu at ONE Fight Night 32.

The quick turnaround gives him a chance to build momentum in his climb up the flyweight kickboxing rankings.

Hyu Iwata looks to continue perfect start against Tagir Khalilov

Hyu Iwata enters this bout against Tagir Khlilov with everything to prove and nothing to lose. The 23-year-old Japanese striker has steamrolled through every opponent placed in front of him.

His promotional debut showcased his technical skills in a three-round striking clinic against Youcef Saad last September. Iwata then displayed his finishing power with knockout victories over Leandro Miranda in February and Zakaria El Jamari a month later.

The trio of wins has pushed his unblemished record to 11-0, but facing a ranked veteran like Khalilov represents his biggest test to date.

Iwata’s combination of youth, skill, and momentum makes him a dangerous threat to any opponent in the division. However, Khalilov’s experience at the highest level could prove decisive.

The bout promises fireworks as both men look to establish themselves as legitimate title contenders in the stacked flyweight kickboxing division.

