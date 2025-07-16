Alexander Volkanovski reveals Dustin Poirier win that stands out to him ahead of UFC 318

By Harry Kettle - July 16, 2025

UFC legend Alexander Volkanovski has named one of Dustin Poirier’s most recent wins that really stands out to him.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Dustin Poirier

As we know, Dustin Poirier is set to retire from mixed martial arts on Saturday night. He’ll do so after competing for the BMF title in the  main event of UFC 318 against Max Holloway. He currently holds a 2-0 record over Max, but he’ll be eager to finish off his time in the sport with yet another emphatic win.

RELATED: Alexander Volkanovski reveals interest in Dustin Poirier superfight

As we know, Poirier is an icon within the lightweight division – and the Ultimate Fighting Championship as a whole. There are bound to be a lot of tears flowing in Louisiana at the weekend, but one thing we know for sure is that ‘The Diamond’ has left an incredible legacy behind.

Ahead of fight night, the aforementioned Alexander Volkanovski spoke about a win that Poirier had that really stood out in recent years.

Volkanovski praises one of Poirier’s wins

“This one’s a bit tricky, because he has had so many bigger fights like (against) your Conor McGregors,” Volkanovski said. “But one thing that stands out to me is Benoit Saint-Denis.

“I think that is one fight that actually stands out to me, just because it was coming off a bad loss where people would have thought, ‘Ah, he’s done.’ (Against) a hot prospect, a lot of hype on this guy.

“And just comes out and just — in wild fashion as well, like Dustin Poirier always does, gets the victory,” Volkanovski added. “That just means a lot because I’ve been in them situations. I just know how big that is for your career.

“For him to bounce back and get a title fight as well, incredible fight that was, and now finish with the BMF fight as well, I just think the bounce-back that far into his career and to still be at the top is just impressive. That one stands out to me.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Alex Volkanovski Dustin Poirier UFC

