Alexander Volkanovski reveals Dustin Poirier win that stands out to him ahead of UFC 318

UFC legend Alexander Volkanovski has named one of Dustin Poirier’s most recent wins that really stands out to him.

As we know, Dustin Poirier is set to retire from mixed martial arts on Saturday night. He’ll do so after competing for the BMF title in the main event of UFC 318 against Max Holloway. He currently holds a 2-0 record over Max, but he’ll be eager to finish off his time in the sport with yet another emphatic win.

As we know, Poirier is an icon within the lightweight division – and the Ultimate Fighting Championship as a whole. There are bound to be a lot of tears flowing in Louisiana at the weekend, but one thing we know for sure is that ‘The Diamond’ has left an incredible legacy behind.

Ahead of fight night, the aforementioned Alexander Volkanovski spoke about a win that Poirier had that really stood out in recent years.