Joe Rogan shares biggest issue with Conor McGregor making potential UFC return

Rogan on Issue With McGregor’s Comeback

During a recent edition of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the longtime UFC commentator was honest when talking about whether or not he sees Conor McGregor fighting again (h/t MMAJunkie).

“If I had to bet, no,” Rogan said on his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “No, I don’t think he comes back, because he hasn’t come back yet, and he could have. If he really wanted to, he would have been back in the gym, had a fight scheduled, drug tested, clean, training, gone through a camp, and had a fight. He had a broken toe before his fight against Chandler. I understand that. OK, why should you fight with a broken toe?”

Rogan went on to say that a broken toe can severely impact a fighter with McGregor’s movement style inside the Octagon. The UFC color commentator then mentioned that when the “Notorious” one was able to heal, he ultimately decided against returning to action. This leads Rogan to believe that McGregor is out of the fight game in terms of competing.

Rogan also mentioned McGregor’s lifestyle, and how it makes things difficult when discussing a possible comeback. He believes even if McGregor were to cut down on leisure time, he’d be too old to be a credible threat inside the Octagon.

“Also partying, constant partying, all these legal problems that he has, scooting around on yachts, and driving around in a Lamborghini. He’s wealthy,” Rogan said. “What’s really sad is if he comes back when he’s like 39 or 40 and his body just doesn’t have it anymore.”