Joe Rogan shares biggest issue with Conor McGregor making potential UFC return

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 17, 2025

Joe Rogan believes there’s one glaring issue with a potential Conor McGregor return to the UFC.

Joe Rogan and Conor McGregor

The status of McGregor has been heavily discussed ever since he fractured his tibia and fibula during a 2021 trilogy against Dustin Poirier. McGregor has not been seen inside the Octagon ever since that fight. He had been scheduled for a UFC 303 showdown with Michael Chandler, but an injured toe put the Irishman out of commission.

The fight was never booked, and Chandler has since suffered losses to Charles Oliveira and Paddy Pimblett.

RELATED: JOE ROGAN REVEALS HUGE MISTAKE UFC AND DANA WHITE ARE MAKING

Rogan on Issue With McGregor’s Comeback

During a recent edition of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the longtime UFC commentator was honest when talking about whether or not he sees Conor McGregor fighting again (h/t MMAJunkie).

“If I had to bet, no,” Rogan said on his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “No, I don’t think he comes back, because he hasn’t come back yet, and he could have. If he really wanted to, he would have been back in the gym, had a fight scheduled, drug tested, clean, training, gone through a camp, and had a fight. He had a broken toe before his fight against Chandler. I understand that. OK, why should you fight with a broken toe?”

Rogan went on to say that a broken toe can severely impact a fighter with McGregor’s movement style inside the Octagon. The UFC color commentator then mentioned that when the “Notorious” one was able to heal, he ultimately decided against returning to action. This leads Rogan to believe that McGregor is out of the fight game in terms of competing.

Rogan also mentioned McGregor’s lifestyle, and how it makes things difficult when discussing a possible comeback. He believes even if McGregor were to cut down on leisure time, he’d be too old to be a credible threat inside the Octagon.

“Also partying, constant partying, all these legal problems that he has, scooting around on yachts, and driving around in a Lamborghini. He’s wealthy,” Rogan said. “What’s really sad is if he comes back when he’s like 39 or 40 and his body just doesn’t have it anymore.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Joe Rogan UFC

Related

Yair Rodriguez defeats Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire at UFC 314

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire explains what went wrong in Yair Rodriguez fight at UFC 314

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 17, 2025
Cain Velasquez
UFC

Cain Velasquez’s victims are demanding damages following his sentencing

Harry Kettle - April 17, 2025

Former UFC star Cain Velasquez could wind up paying significant damages to the victims of his shooting incident in 2022.

ConorMcGregor, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

UFC star claims Conor McGregor destroyed the career of Michael Chandler

Harry Kettle - April 17, 2025

UFC star Renato Moicano has said that he believes Conor McGregor assisted with the downfall of Michael Chandler’s MMA career.

Paddy Pimblett, Michael Chandler
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett shares backstage footage of interaction with Michael Chandler

Harry Kettle - April 17, 2025

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has shared backstage footage of an interaction he had with Michael Chandler after their fight at UFC 314.

Conor McGregor Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria warns Conor McGregor regarding potential UFC superfight

Harry Kettle - April 17, 2025

Ilia Topuria has issued a warning to Conor McGregor ahead of a potential superfight between the two men in the future.

Ian Machado Garry

Ian Machado Garry calls Carlos Prates a "quitter" ahead of UFC Kansas City: "He's not a fighter"

Cole Shelton - April 16, 2025
James Gallagher, UFC, Bellator
UFC

Another former Bellator MMA star teases UFC move: 'Show time in the big arena'

BJ Penn Staff - April 16, 2025

We’ve seen a lot of former Bellator fighters make the move to the UFC over the last few years. From the sounds of it, another fighter is preparing to make that same move.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Ilia Topuria plans to sit out and wait for lightweight title shot against Islam Makhachev: "You can’t keep avoiding me"

Cole Shelton - April 16, 2025

Ilia Topuria is confident his next fight will be against Islam Makhachev.

Colby Covington, Megan Fox, UFC, MMA
UFC

Controversial UFC fighter makes wild claim about Megan Fox DMs

BJ Penn Staff - April 16, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is known as one of the biggest trash talkers in MMA. Some of his remarks have been somewhat questionable in terms of veracity, and his recent remarks about Hollywood actress Megan Fox definitely fit that bill.

Alex Nicholson, UFC, MMA
UFC

WATCH | Former UFC fighter punches fan after latest stoppage loss

BJ Penn Staff - April 16, 2025

Some hardcore MMA fans may remember Alex Nicholson from his brief stint as a member of the UFC roster. Well, Nicholson has long since left the promotion, but is still competing regularly in combat sports, and his latest fight ended with a little extra drama.