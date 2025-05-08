Joe Rogan claims BJ Penn is lightweight GOAT, breaks down dream fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov

If you ask long-time UFC commentator Joe Rogan, the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in the lightweight division is BJ Penn, not Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In 2025, most long-time MMA fans agree that Penn is one of the greatest lightweights ever. However, the immense success that Nurmagomedov had in the Octagon after Penn retired created space for plenty of healthy debate.

Rogan, who is an established Nurmagomedov fan, still believes Penn is No. 1 in the history of the lightweight division.

“When BJ Penn was in his prime, he was training with Marv Marinovich,” the UFC commentator said on his popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast (via MMA Fighting). “Marv Marinovich had very unorthodox training methods where it was all plyometrics, explosive drills, sprints, box jumps, all this crazy stuff, and he believed. I hope I’m not quoting him incorrectly, but he believed fight training was of secondary importance when you’re in camp and really what was important is to just have a f***ing insane gas tank. BJ Penn knows how to fight. He’s a world champion. He’s not going to forget how to fight. But you could get him training this way where you have this gas tank that’s just insane and when BJ Penn was training with him, he was unstoppable.

“I always say this. People talk about Khabib being the greatest lightweight of all time and maybe he is, it’s very possible he is, but I would put the BJ Penn that fought Joe ‘Daddy’ Stevenson, the BJ Penn that fought Sean Sherk, the BJ Penn that was in that peak when he was training [with Marinovich], I would put him against anybody. When he fought Diego Sanchez, he couldn’t be stopped. If you got him to the ground, his f***ing submission game was insane. BJ was insane off of his back. He would take your back, you were dead. He would knock you out standing up. His kickboxing was elite.”